AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Amdocs CC are set to take on Nicosia XI Fighters CC on Thursday, 7th October and Friday, 8th October at Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Amdocs CC have had a difficult season, having won only one of their 10 games and are currently sitting at the bottom of the standings. They'll be desperate to win this match and grab their second win of the season.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC, on the other hand, have struggled in this tournament, losing eight of their 10 matches. They won their last encounter by six wickets against Cyprus Eagles and will aim to repeat the same in this encounter.

AMD vs NFCC Probable Playing 11 Today

Amdocs CC

Preetaj Deol (C & WK), Chaitas Shah, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Girdhar Singh, Akash Verma, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Saurabh Panghal, Prince Rai, Pankaj Parvesh, Rahul Shukla.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Noori Chowdhury(C & WK), Kamrul Mahmud, Alvi Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Jubraz Morol, Ramjan Hossain, Parvez Miah, Saikat Al Amin, Naeem Khan, Saurav Ahmed.

AMD vs NFCC Match Details

Match: Amdocs CC vs Nicosia XI fighters CC, ECC T10

Date and Time: 7th October, 9.30 PM IST & 8th October, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch at Ypsonas Cricket Ground is a batting-friendly surface. The bowlers have struggled a little on this wicket, whereas the batters have had a great time batting. Both teams are expected to play an exciting and high-scoring contest.

The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s AMD vs NFCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Preetaj Deol: Deol is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been decent with the bat and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Munnah Rahman: Munnah has not had a great season with the bat. He is, however, a talented batter who can be crucial in this game.

Girdhar Singh: Girdhar has been a decent performer with the bat. He can prove to be vital for his side in this encounter.

All-rounders

Vimal Khanduri: Vimal has scored 156 runs and has also grabbed 12 wickets in the tournament so far. He could be a good choice from the all-rounders department.

Parvez Miah: Parvez can contribute to both elements of the game. He has scored 87 runs and has also grabbed three wickets so far in the tournament and is expected to deliver once again.

Bowlers

Saikat Al Amin: Al Amin has been decent with the ball in this tournament. He can prove to be a key bowler for the Nicosia Fighters in this game.

Prince Rai: Prince has been reliable with the ball. He has taken seven wickets and is expected to add more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMD vs NFCC Dream11 prediction team

Vimal Khanduri: 607 points

Hitesh Thadani: 361 points

Preetaj Deol: 324 points

Saikat Al Amin: 262 points

Munnah Rahman: 255 points

Important stats for AMD vs NFCC Dream11 prediction team

Vimal Khanduri: 10 matches, 156 runs, 12 wickets

Hitesh Thadani: 10 matches, 114 runs, 5 wickets

Preetaj Deol: 10 matches, 120 runs

Saikat Al Amin: 7 matches, 6 wickets

Munnah Rahman: 10 matches, 90 runs, 2 wickets

AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction Today

AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Preetaj Deol, Chaitas Shah, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Girdhar Singh, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Parvez Miah, Saikat Al Amin, Prince Rai, Pankaj Parvesh

Captain: Vimal Khanduri, Vice-Captain: Hitesh Thadani

AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Preetaj Deol, Munnah Rahman, Girdhar Singh, Jubraz Morol, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Parvez Miah, Saikat Al Amin, Prince Rai, Saurav Ahmed, Rahul Shukla

Captain: Saikat Al Amin, Vice-Captain: Preetaj Deol

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee