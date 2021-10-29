AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Amdocs CC will be taking on the Nicosia XI fighters CC in the 39th and 40th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on October 29th and 30th at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Amdocs CC have had a tough season so far, having won only one of their eight games and are presently at the bottom of the rankings. They'll be desperate to win this game and grab their second win of the season.

Nicosia Fighters CC, on the other hand, are placed in third spot after 10 games with five wins and as many losses. They've had a decent season so far and will be hoping to grab another win in this game.

AMD vs NFCC Probable Playing 11 Today

Amdocs CC

Rahul Shukla (C), Chaitas Shah (WK), Srikanth Komiripalepu, Gaurav Sagwan, Ashish Srivastava, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Prince Rai, Avinash Rane.

Nicosia XI fighters CC

Alvi Chowdhury (C & WK), Noori Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Ramjan Hossain, Mostofa Chowdhury, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Saikat Al Amin, Naeem Khan, Saurav Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Amdocs CC vs Nicosia XI Fighters CC, ECS T10 Cyprus Encore

Date and Time: 29th October, 9.30 PM IST & 30th October, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

AMD vs NFCC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground is conducive to batting. The bowlers have struggled a little on this track, while the batters have had a terrific time batting.

Today’s AMD vs NFCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chaitas Shah: Chaitas is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been decent with the bat and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batter

Munnah Rahman: Munnah is a decent batter who has the ability to hit all around the park and that could be crucial in this game.

Srikanth Komiripalepu: Srikanth has been a reliable performer with the bat. He can prove to be vital for his side in this encounter.

All-rounders

Vimal Khanduri: Vimal has scored 373 runs and grabbed 15 wickets in the tournament so far. He could be a good choice from the all-rounders department.

Abdullah Al Tasmin: Abdullah is a genuine all-rounder who can contribute to both aspects of the game and bring your team huge points. He has scored 550 runs and has picked up four wickets as well.

Bowlers

Saikat Al Amin: Amin has been consistent with the ball this tournament. He can prove to be a key bowler for the Nicosia Fighters in this game.

Pankaj Parvesh: Pankaj has been reliable with the ball. He has taken six wickets and is expected to add more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMD vs NFCC Dream11 prediction team

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 1163 points

Vimal Khanduri: 1028 points

Hitesh Thadani: 815 points

Parvez Miah: 650 points

Saikat Al Amin: 628 points

Important stats for AMD vs NFCC Dream11 prediction team

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 18 matches, 550 runs, 4 wickets

Vimal Khanduri: 20 matches, 373 runs, 15 wickets

Hitesh Thadani: 20 matches, 198 runs, 16 wickets

Parvez Miah: 22 matches, 249 runs, 5 wickets

Saikat Al Amin: 19 matches, 15 wickets

AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction Today

AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction: AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chaitas Shah, Munnah Rahman, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Vimal Khanduri, Saikat Al Amin, Pankaj Parvesh, Hitesh Thadani, Parvez Miah, Ashish Srivastava, Naeem Khan.

Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Vice-Captain: Vimal Khanduri

AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction: AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chaitas Shah, Munnah Rahman, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Vimal Khanduri, Saikat Al Amin, Pankaj Parvesh, Hitesh Thadani, Parvez Miah, Mostofa Chowdhury, Saurav Ahmed.

Captain: Saikat Al Amin, Vice-Captain: Pankaj Parvesh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee