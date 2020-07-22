AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 23rd, 2020

The first ECS T10 Cyprus League game of the day pits Amdocs against Punjab Lions in what is a mismatch on paper.

Amdocs haven't been able to stand up to the more superior opponents, while Punjab Lions are currently unbeaten in the competition. Even in the earlier fixtures, Punjab Lions completely outplayed Amdocs, which should hold them in good stead coming into this game.

Despite the Lions being overwhelming favourites for this game, they should be wary of Amdocs, who are capable of pulling off an upset on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Amdocs

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

Punjab Lions

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

Predicted Playing XIs

Amdocs

S Pattanaik, H Thadani, A Srivastava, A Chakraborty, V Khanduri, C Shah, G Sagwan, P Deol, V Sharma, S Manda and R Shukla

Punjab Lions

N Kumar Tiwari, W Akthar, A Singh, G Singh, K Saini, K Singh, M Gunasekara, T Singh, V Verma, S Kumar and S Kumar

Match Details

Match: Amdocs vs Punjab Lions

Date: 23rd July 2020, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

Ypsonas has been a high-scoring venue with batsmen able to take the bowlers on with relative ease. This can be seen in the scores that have been put up with Punjab Lions breaching the 150-mark as well. With the pitch not expected to slow down, either side would look to bat first and post a total of at least 100 in Limassol.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AMD vs PNL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Akthar, N Kumar Tiwari, A Chakraborty, G Singh, S Pattanaik, T Singh, M Gunasekara, K Singh, V Khanduri, S Kumar and V Sharma

Captain: W Akthar, Vice-Captain: G Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Akthar, N Kumar Tiwari, A Chakraborty, G Singh, S Pattanaik, T Singh, M Gunasekara, G Sagwan, V Khanduri, S Kumar and V Verma

Captain: G Singh, Vice-Captain: M Gunasekara