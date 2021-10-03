AMD vs SLL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

Amdocs CC will take on the Sri Lankan Lions in the 33rd & 34th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus on 3rd October at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Amdocs CC have underperformed in this tournament, losing all of their six games. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Lions have lost four of their ten matches. They are in fourth position in the ECS points table.

AMD vs SLL Probable Playing 11s

Amdocs CC

Rahul Shukla (C), Preetaj Deol (WK), Saurabh Panghal, Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Pankaj Parvesh, Akash Verma, Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani, Vinod Sawant, Prince Rai.

Srl Lankan Lions

Chamal Sadun, Ruwan Manawasingha Jayakodi, BLCS Kumara, Saman Kumara, Prasad Liyanage, Buddika Mahesh, Nalin Pathirana (C & WK), Denuwan Prartana, Kamal Riaz, Roshan Sirwardana, Sachithra Tharanga.

Match Details

Match: AMD vs SLL, ECS-T10 Cyprus.

Date and Time: 3rd October, 9.30 pm & 4th October 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The surface at Ypsonas Cricket Ground is suitable for both bowlers and batsmen. The bowlers have got their fair purchase off this track, while the batters have enjoyed batting on this surface. So a high-scoring game can be expected. The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s AMD vs SLL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sachithra Tharanga: Tharanga is a good option from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 111 runs with a strike rate of 132, and will look to add more to his tally.

Batsmen

Roshan Sirwardana: He is a reliable batter. He has scored 84 runs and also chipped in with four wickets.

BLCS Kumara: Kumara has been in good touch with the bat, scoring 132 runs in nine matches. He is a decent batsman who can bring good points to your fantasy teams.

All-rounders

Chamal Sadun: Sadyn has been an excellent all-rounder for the Lions. He has scored a total of 183 runs, and has also picked up nine wickets.

Vimal Khanduri: He can contribute to both aspects of the game. He has scored 82 runs, and has also picked up ten wickets in six matches.

Bowlers

Kamal Riaz: Riaz is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ECS-T10 Cyprus tournament. He has picked up 15 wickets so far and is expected to add more to his kitty.

Prince Rai: He has demonstrated his ability to pick up vital wickets. He could be a key bowler for the Amdocs CC.

Five best players to pick in AMD vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Chamal Sadun: 640 points

Kamal Riaz: 533 points

Vimal Khanduri: 451 points

Ruwan Jayakodi: 430 points

Roshan Sirwardana: 300 points.

Key stats for AMD vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Roshan Sirwardana: 10 matches, 144 runs

Chamal Sadun: 10 matches,183 runs & 9 wickets

Kamal Riaz: 10 matches, 15 wickets

Vimal Khanduri: 6 matches, 10 wickets

Prince Rai: 4 matches, 5 wickets

AMD vs SLL Dream11 Prediction Today

AMD vs SLL Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Preetaj Deol, Sachithra Tharanga, BLCS Kumara, Prasad Liyanage, Roshan Sirwardana, Chamal Sadun, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Kamal Riaz, Pankaj Parvesh, Prince Rai.

Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-Captain: Kamal Riaz.

AMD vs SLL Dream11 Team -2 - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachithra Tharanga, Vinod Sawant, BLCS Kumara, Roshan Sirwardana, Chamal Sadun, Vimal Khanduri, Buddika Mahesh, Kamal Riaz, Pankaj Parvesh, Prince Rai, Ruwan Jayakodi.

Captain: Vimal Khanduri. Vice-Captain: Roshan Sirwardana.

Edited by Bhargav

