AMD vs SLL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Amdocs CC will be taking on the Sri Lankan Lions in the 41st and 42nd match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on 30th and 31st October at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Amdocs CC have had a difficult season thus far, winning only two of their 10 games and currently occupy the bottom place in the standings. They are in desperate need of a win and will have to up their game in order to achieve it.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Lions are placed in second spot in the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore standings after winning eight of their 10 matches. They're off to a strong start in this tournament and will be hoping to keep the momentum going forward in this game.

AMD vs SLL Probable Playing 11 Today

Amdocs CC

Rahul Shukla (C), Chaitas Shah (WK), Gridhar Singh, Gaurav Sagwan, Gaurav Gupta, Vinayak Chincholkar, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Avinash Rane.

Sri Lankan Lions

Nalin Pathirana (C & WK), Sachithra Tharanga, Roshan Sirwardana, BLCS Kumara, Suresh Gedara, Chamal Sadun, Kamal Raiz, Ruwan Jayakodi, Samith Mapalgama, Saman Kumara, Dinesh Mendis.

Match Details

Match: Amdocs CC vs Sri Lankan Lions, ECS T10 Cyprus Encore

Date and Time: 30th October, 9.30 PM IST & 31st October, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol offers assistance to the batters. The ball lands nicely on to the bat, making it easier for batters to play their shots. A total of around 100 could be challenging at this ground.

The team winning the toss should bat first and try to put up a huge total.

Today’s AMD vs SLL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sachithra Tharanga: Sachithra is a good option from the wicketkeeper department. He's been in excellent form with the bat and behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Roshan Sirwardana: Roshan has been a consistent performer this season. He could prove to be crucial in this game.

Gridhar Singh: Grirdhar has struggled with the bat this season. However, he's a capable player who is expected to perform in this game.

All-rounders

Chamal Sadun: Chamal is an excellent all-rounder for the Lions. He has scored 405 runs and has also grabbed 23 wickets in the tournament.

Vimal Khanduri: Vimal has scored 386 runs and scalped 16 wickets in the tournament so far. He could be a good choice from the all-rounders department.

Bowlers

Kamal Raiz: Kamal has bowled consistently in the tournament, having bagged 24 wickets. He could prove to be a key bowler in this game.

Pankaj Parvesh: Pankaj has been decent with the ball. He has taken seven wickets and is expected to add more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMD vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Chamal Sadun: 1568 points

Roshan Sirwardana: 1260 points

Vimal Khanduri: 1074 points

Kamal Raiz: 918 points

Hitesh Thadani: 861 points

Important stats for AMD vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Chamal Sadun: 22 matches, 405 runs, 23 wickets

Roshan Sirwardana: 23 matches, 232 runs, 24 wickets

Vimal Khanduri: 22 matches, 386 runs, 16 wickets

Kamal Raiz: 23 matches, 24 wickets

Hitesh Thadani: 22 matches, 199 runs, 17 wickets

AMD vs SLL Dream11 Prediction Today

AMD vs SLL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachithra Tharanga, Roshan Sirwardana, Gridhar Singh, Chamal Sadun, Vimal Khanduri, Kamal Raiz, Pankaj Parvesh, Hitesh Thadani, Nalin Pathirana, Gaurav Sagwan, Samith Mapalahama.

Captain: Chamal Sadun, Vice-Captain: Vimal Khanduri

AMD vs SLL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachithra Tharanga, Roshan Sirwardana, Gridhar Singh, Chamal Sadun, Vimal Khanduri, Kamal Raiz, Pankaj Parvesh, Hitesh Thadani, Chaitas Shah, Suresh Gedara, Dinesh Mendis.

Captain: Roshan Sirwardana, Vice-Captain: Kamal Raiz

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee