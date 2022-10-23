Amerat Royals vs Qurum Thunders - Dream11 Prediction

Amerat Royals will take on Qurum Thunders in match 33 of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AMR vs QUT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have been in top form in this tournament so far. Amerat Royals has been superb and have returned with six wins and two losses from eight matches. Qurum Thunders have played nine games and have won six and lost three.

AMR vs QUT, Match Details

The 33rd match of the Oman D10 League 2022 between Amerat Royals and Qurum Thunders will be played on October 23, 2022, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The game is set to start at 6 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AMR vs QUT

Date & Time: October 23, 2022, 6 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is usually a good one to bat on. However, the spinners usually do well at this venue and hence, they could get some assistance.

AMR vs QUT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Amerat Royals: W, W, L, L, W

Qurum Thunders: W, W, W, L, W

AMR vs QUT Probable Playing 11 today

Amerat Royals Team News

No major injury concerns.

Amerat Royals Probable Playing XI: Pratik Athavale (wk), Karan Sonavale, Yasir Ali-II, Vinayak Shukla, Sankata Prasad, Rafiullah-M, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Shahrukh Khan-I, Faisal Shah, Mohit Patel-I, Bilal-Khan.

Qurum Thunders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Qurum Thunders Probable Playing XI: Suraj Kumar (wk), Jatinder Singh (c), Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Shoaib Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Sandeep Goud, Munis Ansari, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Ayan Khan.

Today’s AMR vs QUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Pratik Athavale (8 matches, 140 runs)

Pratik Athavale has batted decently in this competition. He has accumulated 140 runs in eight games and has a strike-rate of 152.17.

Top Batter Pick

Karan Sonavale (8 matches, 120 runs, 4 wickets)

Karan Sonavale seems to be in good all-round form. He has scored 120 runs while striking at 150 and has hit 11 sixes. He has also chipped in with four wickets at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ayan Khan (8 matches, 52 runs, 8 wickets)

Ayan Khan has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. He has picked up eight scalps at an economy rate of 7.33. He has also scored 52 runs at a strike-rate of 120.93.

Top Bowler Pick

Faisal Shah (8 matches, 8 wickets)

Faisal Shah is in top form with the ball. He has returned with eight wickets at an average of 12.88 and an economy rate of 6.44 in this tournament.

AMR vs QUT match captain and vice-captain choices

Rafiullah-M (8 matches, 88 runs, 8 wickets)

Rafiullah-M has been effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 88 runs in seven innings at a strike-rate of 149.15. With the ball, he has taken eight wickets.

Hashir Anwar Dafedar (7 innings, 174 runs)

Hashir Anwar Dafedar is the third-highest run-getter in the competition. He has amassed 174 runs in seven outings with the bat. He is striking at 197.73 and has hit 14 fours along with 12 sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AMR vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rafiullah-M 88 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Hashir Anwar Dafedar 174 runs in 7 innings Ayan Khan 52 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Karan Sonavale 120 runs & 4 wickets in 8 matches Faisal Shah 8 wickets in 8 matches

AMR vs QUT match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and the likes of Ayan Khan and Rafiullah-M could be the key. Moreover, top-order batters like Jatinder Singh, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Karan Sonavale and Pratik Athavale might be the ones to watch out for.

AMR vs QUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Amerat Royals vs Qurum Thunders - Oman D10 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Pratik Athavale

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Karan Sonavale, Yasir Ali-II

All-rounders: Ayan Khan, Rafiullah-M

Bowlers: Munis Ansari, Faisal Shah, Mohit Patel-I, Ganesh Chandrashekhar

AMR vs QUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Amerat Royals vs Qurum Thunders - Oman D10 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Suraj Kumar, Pratik Athavale

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Karan Sonavale

All-rounders: Ayan Khan, Rafiullah-M, Jitenkumar Ramanandi

Bowlers: Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Faisal Shah

