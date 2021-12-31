AMR vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021, Match 24

Amerat Royals (AMR) will take on Ruwi Rangers (RUR) in the 24th match of the Oman D20 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Friday.
Amerat Royals have been in decent form in the Oman D20 2021, having won three and lost two games so far. Meanwhile, the Ruwi Rangers are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with three wins, one loss and one no-result.
AMR vs RUR Probable Playing 11 today
Amerat Royals: Twinkal Bhandari (wk), Pratik Athavale, Rafiullah-M, Sankata Prasad, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla, Mehran Khan, Viren Patel, Hemal Tandel, Bilal-Khan, Adnan Haq
Ruwi Rangers: Naseem Khushi (wk), Rehman Ali, Khalid Kail, Gustav Burger, Zohaib Amanat, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Wasim Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel-I
Match Details
AMR vs RUR, Oman D20 2021, Match 24
Date & Time: December 31st 2021, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Pitch Report
The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is likely to be a good one to bat on. It will assist the spinners and the pacers might get some movement with the new ball.
Today’s AMR vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Naseem Khushi has been in decent form with the bat and has chipped in nicely behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Rafiullah has scored 112 runs in the Oman D20 2021 so far. He also has three wickets to his name.
All-rounders
Wasim Ali has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball. He has aggregated 115 runs and returned with six wickets.
Mehran Khan is yet to make much impact with the bat, but he has picked up seven wickets.
Bowler
Muhammad Nadeem has bowled really well in the Oman D20 2021, taking seven wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in AMR vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team
Wasim Ali (RUR): 350 points
Mehran Khan (AMR): 315 points
Rafiullah-M (AMR): 305 points
Jitenkumar Ramanandi (RUR): 276 points
Muhammad Nadeem (RUR): 242 points
Important stats for AMR vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team
Wasim Ali: 115 runs & 6 wickets
Mehran Khan: 27 runs & 7 wickets
Muhammad Nadeem: 7 wickets
AMR vs RUR Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Rafiullah-M, Khalid Kail, Karan Sonavale, Mehran Khan, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Hemal Tandel, Bilal-Khan, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem
Captain: Wasim Ali. Vice-captain: Mehran Khan.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Rafiullah-M, Khalid Kail, Karan Sonavale, Mehran Khan, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Bilal-Khan, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Adnan Haq
Captain: Muhammad Nadeem. Vice-captain: Rafiullah-M.