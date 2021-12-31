AMR vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021, Match 24

Amerat Royals (AMR) will take on Ruwi Rangers (RUR) in the 24th match of the Oman D20 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Friday.

Amerat Royals have been in decent form in the Oman D20 2021, having won three and lost two games so far. Meanwhile, the Ruwi Rangers are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with three wins, one loss and one no-result.

AMR vs RUR Probable Playing 11 today

Amerat Royals: Twinkal Bhandari (wk), Pratik Athavale, Rafiullah-M, Sankata Prasad, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla, Mehran Khan, Viren Patel, Hemal Tandel, Bilal-Khan, Adnan Haq

Ruwi Rangers: Naseem Khushi (wk), Rehman Ali, Khalid Kail, Gustav Burger, Zohaib Amanat, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Wasim Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel-I

Match Details

AMR vs RUR, Oman D20 2021, Match 24

Date & Time: December 31st 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is likely to be a good one to bat on. It will assist the spinners and the pacers might get some movement with the new ball.

Today’s AMR vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseem Khushi has been in decent form with the bat and has chipped in nicely behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Rafiullah has scored 112 runs in the Oman D20 2021 so far. He also has three wickets to his name.

All-rounders

Wasim Ali has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball. He has aggregated 115 runs and returned with six wickets.

Mehran Khan is yet to make much impact with the bat, but he has picked up seven wickets.

Bowler

Muhammad Nadeem has bowled really well in the Oman D20 2021, taking seven wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMR vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Wasim Ali (RUR): 350 points

Mehran Khan (AMR): 315 points

Rafiullah-M (AMR): 305 points

Jitenkumar Ramanandi (RUR): 276 points

Muhammad Nadeem (RUR): 242 points

Important stats for AMR vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Wasim Ali: 115 runs & 6 wickets

Mehran Khan: 27 runs & 7 wickets

Muhammad Nadeem: 7 wickets

AMR vs RUR Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021)

Dream11 Team for Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Rafiullah-M, Khalid Kail, Karan Sonavale, Mehran Khan, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Hemal Tandel, Bilal-Khan, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem

Captain: Wasim Ali. Vice-captain: Mehran Khan.

Dream11 Team for Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Rafiullah-M, Khalid Kail, Karan Sonavale, Mehran Khan, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Bilal-Khan, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Adnan Haq

Captain: Muhammad Nadeem. Vice-captain: Rafiullah-M.

Edited by Samya Majumdar