AUM vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Encore, 2nd Semi-final

American University of Malta (AUM) will take on Marsa (MAR) in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday.

The American University of Malta have been in superb form in the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021. They won seven out of their eight games and topped Group B. Although their quarter-final game was washed out, the American University of Malta advanced to the semis owing to their superior record in the group stages. Meanwhile, Marsa have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021. They returned with four wins and three losses in Group B before beating Msida Warriors in the quarter-finals.

AUM vs MAR Probable Playing 11 today

American University of Malta: Bikram Arora, Abhishek Prajapati, Varun Prasath, Jassi Singh, Abhishek Kuntala, Jit Patel (c), Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (wk), Shubh Patel, Aman Ralhan, Tarak Shah

Marsa: Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal (c), David Athwal, Waseem Abbas, Jawinder Singh, John Grima (wk), Noman Mehar, Fazil Rahman, Gurjeet Singh

Match Details

AUM vs MAR, 2nd Semi-final, ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021

Date & Time: December 4th 2021, 4 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Another solid batting track is likely to be in store for today's ECS T10 Malta Encore second semi-final.

Today’s AUM vs MAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Darshit Patankar has contributed quite well with the bat in the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021, scoring 143 runs at a strike rate of 160.67.

Batter

Despite Bikram Arora playing just three ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 games, he has been superb with the bat. He has scored 149 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 193.50.

All-rounders

Varun Prasath has been in stellar form with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 156 runs at a strike rate of 187.95 while also picking up eight wickets.

Fanyan Mughal has scored 160 runs and taken five wickets in the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021.

Bowler

Jit Patel, the AUM skipper, has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.07.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUM vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Varun Prasath (AUM): 587 points

Fanyan Mughal (MAR): 453 points

Jit Patel (AUM): 421 points

Darshit Patankar (AUM): 380 points

Abhishek Prajapati (AUM): 364 points

Important stats for AUM vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Fanyan Mughal: 160 runs & 5 wickets

David Athwal: 6 wickets

Varun Prasath: 156 runs & 8 wickets

Jit Patel: 10 wickets

Bikram Arora: 149 runs

AUM vs MAR Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021)

Dream11 Team for American University of Malta vs Marsa - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 2nd Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Darshit Patankar, Zeeshan Khan, Bikram Arora, Abhishek Prajapati, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Varun Prasath, Zoheb Malek, Fazil Rahman, David Athwal, Jit Patel

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal

Dream11 Team for American University of Malta vs Marsa - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 2nd Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darshit Patankar, Zeeshan Khan, Abhishek Prajapati, Bikram Arora, Jasinder Singh, Fanyan Mughal, Zoheb Malek, Varun Prasath, David Athwal, Jit Patel, Waseem Abbas

Captain: Bikram Arora. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar