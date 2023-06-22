AMK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Rwanda Women Elite League, Match 5

The 5th match of the Rwanda Women Elite League will see Amasimbi Hawks Women (AMK-W) squaring off against Ingenzi Heroes Women (IGH-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Thursday, June 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AMK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams have won none of their last two matches and will be looking to open their numbers with today's match, and would look to start on a positive note.

Ingenzi Heroes Women will give it their all to win the match, but Amasimbi Hawks Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AMK-W vs IGH-W Match Details

The 5th match of the Rwanda Women Elite League will be played on June 22 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMK-W vs IGH-W, Match 5

Date and Time: 22nd June 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. The last match played on this pitch was between Amasimbi Hawks Women and Ingabo Knights Women, where a total of 161 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

AMK-W vs IGH-W Form Guide

AMK-W - L L

IGH-W - L L

AMK-W vs IGH-W Probable Playing XI

AMK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Belyse Murekatete, Clarisse Umutoniwase, Clementine Uwayisaba, Lucky Piety, Henriette Ishimwe, Devotha Uwizeyimana, Queentor Abel, Nyisabiteka Berena (wk), Muragije Maria Cesalia, Agahozo Keza Honnette, Margueritte Vumiliya

IGH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Henriette Isimbi, Divine Gihozo Ishimwe, Sarita-Magar, Gislaine Umubyeyi, Flora Irakoze (wk), Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Melvin Khagoitsa, Grace Mugwaneza, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Sifa Ingabire, Sylvia Usabyimana

AMK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Piety

L Piety is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. F Irakoze is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Murekatete

M Bimenyimana and B Murekatete are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Magar played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Ishimwe

H Ishimwe and M Khagoitsa are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Q Abel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Muhawenimana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Muhawenimana and M Vumiliya. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Maria is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AMK-W vs IGH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Q Abel

Q Abel will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 89 points in the last two matches.

H Ishimwe

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Ishimwe as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 123 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AMK-W vs IGH-W, Match 5

H Ishimwe

B Murekatete

Q Abel

I Muhawenimana

M Khagoitsa

Amasimbi Hawks Women vs Ingenzi Heroes Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Amasimbi Hawks Women vs Ingenzi Heroes Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Piety

Batters: M Bimenyimana, B Murekatete (vc), S Magar

All-rounders: H Ishimwe (c), Q Abel, I Nakisuuyi, M Khagoitsa

Bowlers: M Maria, C Usabyimana, I Muhawenimana

Amasimbi Hawks Women vs Ingenzi Heroes Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Piety

Batters: M Bimenyimana, B Murekatete

All-rounders: H Ishimwe (c), Q Abel (vc), I Nakisuuyi, M Khagoitsa

Bowlers: M Vumiliya, P Malemikia, C Usabyimana, I Muhawenimana

Poll : 0 votes