AMK-W vs IMH-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Rwanda Women Elite League T20 match – June 20, 2023

Amasimbi Hawks will clash against Imena Herons in the first match of the Rwanda Women Elite T20 League on June 20. The match will be held at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali at 12:45 PM IST.

Following the success of the recently concluded 2023 Kwibuka Memorial Women's T20 tournament in Kigali, Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) are continuing with the momentum by organizing the second edition of the Women's Elite League T20 tournament in the country.

The tournament will see the participation of three additional teams this season comprising Amasimbi Hawks, Ingenzi Heroes, and Ingabo Knights, and will feature overseas players primarily from Nepal.

As we build up to the inaugural fixture, let us look at the top 3 players who you can choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your AMK-W vs IHM-W Dream11 prediction.

#3 Merveille Uwase (IHM-W) - 7.5 credits

Uwase is a highly talented wicket-keeper batter who has made a strong name for herself in the early stages of her career. She has scored 91 runs in 9 WT20I innings, with a top score of 34*.

Uwase is expected to mature further as she continues to get more games under her belt. She is definitely someone worth considering in your AMK-W vs IHM-W Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Alice Ikuzwe (IMH-W) - 9 credits

The 24-year-old all-rounder has done a lot of wonders for her national side in recent times. She has 348 T20 runs under her belt which includes her top score of 34* and has bagged 18 wickets at an extraordinary average of 15.11. Alice achieved her best bowling figures of 3/3 and bowls with a very tight economy rate of less than 5 RPO.

#1 Henriette Ishimwe (AMK-W) - 8 credits

Henriette Ishimwe (Image Credits: ICC Cricket)

Ishimwe has loads of experience playing franchise cricket and has a phenomenal track record in T20 cricket. In 57 WT20I innings, Ishimwe has claimed 64 wickets at a devastating average of 11.81, with career-best figures of 5/6.

Besides, the 19-year-old can also do a lot of damage with the bat in hand. She has scored over 600 T20 runs so far, with a top knock of 49*.

Hence, we highly recommend you feature her in your AMK-W vs IHM-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's AMK-W vs IMH-W Dream11 contest? Henriette Ishimwe Alice Ikuzwe 0 votes