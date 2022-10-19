AMR vs AZA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 19

Amerat Royals (AMR) will lock horns with Azaiba XI (AZA) in match 19 of the Oman D10 2022 on Thursday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. Ahead of the match, let's have a look at AMR vs AZA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

Azaiba XI have won two of their last two games and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Amerat Royals, on the other hand, have won all of their last four matches and are among the top teams in the tournament.

Azaiba XI will give it their all to win the match, but Amerat Royals are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AMR vs AZA Match Details

The 19th match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 20 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 12.00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMR vs AZA, Match 19

Date and Time: October 20, 2022, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match. The last match played on this pitch was between Ghubrah Giants and Ruwi Rangers, where a total of 169 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

AMR vs AZA Form Guide

AMR - W W W W

AZA - W L W L

AMR vs AZA Probable Playing XI

AMR Playing XI

No major injury updates

Karan Sonavale (c), Pratik Athavale (wk), Shahbaz Anwar, Vinayak Shukla, Yasir Ali, Rafiullah, Mohit Patel, Manish Rawat, Faisal Shah, Bilal Khan, Vinay Khandelwal

AZA Playing XI

No major injury updates

Aqeel Muhammad (wk), Sufyan Yousuf, Haythim Bahar, Rana Naeem, Mansoor Ali (c), Yasir Dur, Sagheer Ahmed, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Saheem Bashir, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammed

AMR vs AZA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Athavale

P Athavale is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Muhammad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

K Sonavale

M Ali and K Sonavale are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Ali has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Rafiullah M

Rafiullah M and J Ramanandi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Waqar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

F Shah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Shah and I Muhammed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Illahi is another good pick for today's match.

AMR vs AZA match captain and vice-captain choices

Rafiullah M

Rafiullah M will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

J Ramanandi

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make J Ramanandi the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team.

5 Must-Picks for AMR vs AZA, Match 19

J Ramanandi

F Shah

Rafiullah M

R Waqar

K Sonavale

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Athavale, A Muhammad

Batters: K Sonavale, Y Ali, M Ali

All-rounders: J Ramanandi, Rafiullah M, R Waqar

Bowlers: F Shah, I Muhammed, J Illahi

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Athavale, S Yousuf

Batters: K Sonavale, Y Ali, M Ali

All-rounders: J Ramanandi, Rafiullah M

Bowlers: F Shah, I Muhammed, J Illahi, M Patel

