AMR vs AZA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 41

Amerat Royals (AMR) will lock horns with Azaiba XI (AZA) in match 41 of the Oman D10 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Tuesday, October 25. Ahead of the match, let's have a look at AMR vs AZA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

Amerat Royals won their last match against Bousher Busters by 34 runs and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Azaiba XI, too, won their last match against Khuwair Warriors by a big margin of 6 wickets.

Azaiba XI will give it their all to win the match, but Amerat Royals are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AMR vs AZA Match Details

The 41st match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. on October 25 The game is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMR vs AZA, Match 41

Date and Time: October 25, 2022, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match. The last match played on this pitch was between Azaiba XI and Khuwair Warriors, where a total of 147 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

AMR vs AZA Form Guide

AMR - W W W W L L W W L W

AZA - W L W L W L W L L W

AMR vs AZA Probable Playing XI

AMR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Karan Sonavale (c), Pratik Athavale (wk), Shahbaz Anwar, Vinayak Shukla, Yasir Ali, Rafiullah, Mohit Patel, Manish Rawat, Faisal Shah, Bilal Khan, and Vinay Khandelwal.

AZA Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Aqeel Muhammad (wk), Sufyan Yousuf, Haythim Bahar, Rana Naeem, Mansoor Ali (c), Yasir Dur, Sagheer Ahmed, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Saheem Bashir, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, and Imran Muhammed.

AMR vs AZA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Athavale

P Athavale is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Muhammad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Ahmed

M Ali and S Ahmed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Sonavale has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Rafiullah M

H Babar and Rafiullah M are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Ramanandi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

F Shah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Shah and M Patel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Illahi is another good pick for today's match.

AMR vs AZA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ali

M Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 134 runs and taken six wickets in the last nine matches.

S Ahmed

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make S Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He has already smashed 34 runs and picked up 11 wickets in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for AMR vs AZA, Match 41

M Ali

K Sonavale

S Ahmed

Rafiullah M

F Shah

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Athavale

Batters: K Sonavale, S Ahmed, M Ali

All-rounders: Rafiullah M, H Babar, H Abdul, J Ramanandi

Bowlers: F Shah, M Patel, J Illahi

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Athavale

Batters: K Sonavale, S Ahmed, M Ali

All-rounders: Rafiullah M, H Abdul, J Ramanandi

Bowlers: F Shah, M Patel, J Illahi, M Hassan

