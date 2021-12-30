AMR vs AZA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 20

Amerat Royals will be up against Azaiba XI in the 20th match of the Oman D20 League 2021-22 on Thursday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman.

Amerat Royals will be happy with the way they have performed in their last two matches. After starting the season with back-to-back defeats, the Royals have grabbed consecutive wins. They beat Bousher Busters by four wickets in their last game to climb up to fifth spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, Azaiba XI have failed to perform well in this tournament. They find themselves holding the wooden spoon in the standings, with just a single win in five games. In their most recent outing, they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Khuwair Warriors.

AMR vs AZA Probable Playing XIs

Amerat Royals

Bilal Khan, Mehran Khan, Twinkal Bhandari (C & WK), Rafiullah, Pratik Athavale, Karan Sonavale, Viren Patel, Sankata Prasad, Hemal Tandel, Adnan Haq, Utkarsh Sahu.

Azaiba XI

Khalid Rasheed, Arsalan Bashir, Mudassar Iqbal, Akmal Shahzad (WK), Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Hammad Mirza, Asif Al Balushi (C), Imran Muhammed, Sudeep Chavan, Haythim Bahar, Rao Waqar Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI.

Date and Time: Thursday, 30th December 2021; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) has been a neutral one this season. There shouldn't be much movement on offer for pacers, which should help batters execute their shots. However, spinners could play a key role, especially in the latter half of the game.

Today’s AMR vs AZA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Akmal Shahzad: He is a hard-hitting wicketkeeper batter for Azaiba XI. He hasn’t been consistent with the bat, but has scored a half-century this season.

Batters

Arsalan Bashir: He has been the star performer for his team with the bat. The No.3 batter has two fifties to his name thus far, and is expected to register another one in this game.

Rafiullah: He has performed decently with both bat and ball. In his last two games, he played key cameos, and also grabbed a few wickets.

Allrounders

Mehran Khan: His performance with the ball has been impressive so far this season. He has seven wickets in four games at an economy of around 7.00.

Hemal Tandel: He is another must pick for today’s AMR vs AZA dream11 team. He has grabbed five wickets in four games, including a four-wicket haul.

Bowlers

Imran Muhammed: He has led the bowling unit of Azaiba XI. He has been lethal in the middle overs, taking seven wickets.

Bilal Khan: He has been consistent in his last three games, taking a wicket in each game. He has also been economical, making him a wise pick for today’s match.

Five best players to pick in AMR vs AZA Dream11 prediction team

Mehran Khan: 297 points.

Arsalan Bashir: 284 points.

Imran Muhammed: 245 points.

Rafiullah: 241 points.

Hammad Mirza: 219 points,

Key stats for AMR vs AZA Dream11 prediction team

Mehran Khan: 4 matches, 7 wickets,

Arsalan Bashir: 5 matches, 179 runs,

Imran Muhammed: 5 matches, 7 wickets,

Rafiullah: 4 matches, 93 runs, 2 wickets,

Hammad Mirza: 5 matches, 149 runs,

AMR vs AZA Dream11 Prediction

AMR vs AZA Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akmal Shahzad, Arsalan Bashir, Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Hemal Tandel, Imran Muhammed, Bilal Khan, Pratik Athavale, Hammad Mirza, Waseem Akhtar, Waqar Ahmed.

Captain: Arsalan Bashir. Vice-Captain: Mehran Khan.

AMR vs AZA Dream11 Team - 2S

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akmal Shahzad, Arsalan Bashir, Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Hemal Tandel, Imran Muhammed, Bilal Khan, Karan Sonavale, Khalid Rasheed, Asghar Safi Sheikh, Adnan Haq,

Captain: Imran Muhammed, Vice-Captain: Rafiullah.

Edited by Bhargav