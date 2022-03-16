AMR vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 16

The Amerat Royals (AMR) will take on Bousher Busters (BOB) in the 16th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday.

The Amerat Royals have been on a roll in this tournament and are sitting atop the table after winning all three of their games. They defeated the Darsait Titans by 49 runs in their previous match.

Bousher Busters, on the other hand, are second in the points table with two wins and one loss. It will be interesting to see who wins today, as these are the top two teams in the competition.

AMR vs BOB Probable Playing XIs

AMR XI

Pratik Athavale (wk), Akshay Patel, Karan Sonavale (c), Rafiullah-M, Mehran Khan, Vinayak Shukla, Viren Patel, Yasir Ali, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui, Hemal Tandel, Bilal Khan.

BOB XI

Abdul Rauf (wk), Shubo Paul, Pruthvi Machhi, Adnan Sulehri, Hammad Ifraq, Asif khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Shah, Mehedi Hasan, Siddh Mehta, Fawad Ali.

Match Details

AMR vs BOB, Oman D10 League 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: March 16, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

Batters are expected to succeed on the pitch at Al Amerat Stadium. 120 runs could be the par score here, and the team that wins the toss should ideally bat first.

Today’s AMR vs BOB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Pratik Athavale: Athavale is currently the second-leading run-scorer for Amerat in the Oman D10 with 108 runs in three matches at an average of 36.00. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Akshay Patel: He has been in good form in the last three games, scoring 134 runs at an average of 44.66. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Sufyan Mehmood: Sufyan has performed exceptionally well with both the bat and the ball thus far. He could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team for this match. Sufyan has picked up four wickets and scored 33 runs in three games at an average of 9.25.

Bowlers

Khafid Nabi Siddique: Khafid will lead AMR's bowling attack in the upcoming match, having picked up six wickets in three matches at an average of 6.16. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

3 best players to pick in AMR vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

Rafiullah-M (AMR): 173 points

Asif Khan-III (BOB): 166 points

Mehran Khan (AMR): 108 points

Key stats for AMR vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Shah - Five wickets in three games; bowling average: 6.00.

Abdul Rauf - 76 runs in three games; batting average: 25.33

Hemal Tandel - Three wickets in three games; bowling average: 10.66.

AMR vs BOB Dream11 Prediction

AMR vs BOB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pratik Athavale, Abdul Rauf, Akshay Patel, Vinayak Shukla, Pruthvi Machhi, Shubo Paul, Sufyan Mehmood, Rafiullah-M, Asif khan-III, Bilal Shah, Hemal Tandel, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui

Captain: Bilal Shah Vice-captain: Rafiullah-M

AMR vs BOB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pratik Athavale, Akshay Patel, Pruthvi Machhi, Shubo Paul, Sufyan Mehmood, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah-M, Asif khan-III, Bilal Khan, Bilal Shah, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui

Captain: Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui Vice-captain: Akshay Patel

