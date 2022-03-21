AMR vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League, Super 4 Match

Amerat Royals (AMR) will lock horns with Bousher Busters (BOB) in a Super 4 match of the Oman D10 League at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Monday.

Amerat Royals are third in the standings, having won five out of their seven matches. They defeated the Qurum Thunders by one run in their previous outing. Bousher Busters, meanwhile, have also won four out of their seven matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the points table. They lost their last game against the Ghubrah Giants by nine wickets.

AMR vs BOB Probable Playing 11 Today

AMR XI

Pratik Athavale (WK), Akshay Patel, Karan Sonavale, Rafiullah-M, Vinayak Shukla, Mehran Khan, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui, Bilal Khan, Hemal Tandel, Utkarsh Sahu, Sparsh Tiwari.

BOB XI

Adnan Sulehri, Ajanthan Panchalimgam, Hammad Ifraq, Pruthvi Machhi, Shubo Pal, Ajay Lalcheta, Asif Khan, Fawad Ali, Sufyan Mehmood, Abdul Rauf (WK), Bilal Muhammad Shah.

Match Details

AMR vs BOB, Super 4 Match, Oman D10 League

Date and Time: 21st March 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is an absolute belter. With the ball expected to come on to the bat nicely, the batters should be able to play shots on the up. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 97 runs.

Today’s AMR vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pratik Athavale: Athavale has been in decent touch in the Oman D10, scoring 149 runs at a strike rate of 177.38 in six matches.

Batters

Akshay Patel: Patel has smashed 196 runs at a strike rate of 220.22 in six matches. He is a must-have pick for this game.

Adnan Sulehri: Sulehri has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 121.67 in six matches and could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Rafiullah M: Rafiullah has scalped nine wickets and scored 47 runs in six matches.

Asif Khan: Khan is a quality all-rounder who has scored 191 runs at a strike rate of 185.44 in six matches. He also has six wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Bilal Muhammad Shah: Shah will lead the Bousher Busters' bowling attack, having scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 in six matches.

Bilal Khan: Khan has picked up three wickets in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMR vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

Rafiullah M (AMR) - 467 points

Asif Khan (BOB) - 462 points

Akshay Patel (AMR) - 447 points

Sufyan Mehmood (BOB) - 400 points

Pratik Athavale (AMR) - 345 points

Important Stats for AMR vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

Rafiullah M: 47 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 204.35 and ER - 9.20

Asif Khan: 191 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 185.44 and ER - 9.75

Akshay Patel: 196 runs in 6 matches; SR - 220.22

Sufyan Mehmood: 37 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 137.04 and ER - 7.67

Pratik Athavale: 149 runs in 6 matches; SR - 177.38

AMR vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D10 League)

AMR vs BOB Dream11 Prediction - Oman D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pratik Athavale, Akshay Patel, Shubo Pal, Adnan Sulehri, Sufyan Mehmood, Rafiullah M, Pruthvi Machhi, Asif Khan, Bilal Khan, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Hemal Thandel.

Captain: Asif Khan. Vice-captain: Rafiullah M.

AMR vs BOB Dream11 Prediction - Oman D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Rauf, Akshay Patel, Vinayak Shukla, Adnan Sulehri, Sufyan Mehmood, Rafiullah M, Asif Khan, Manish Rawat, Bilal Khan, Hemal Thandel, Fawad Ali.

Captain: Asif Khan. Vice-captain: Rafiullah M.

