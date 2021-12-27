AMR vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 15

Amerat Royals will take on Bousher Busters in the 15th match of the Oman D20 League 2021-22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Monday.

Amerat Royals secured their first win in the competition after beating Darsait Titans in their previous game. Amerat defended 176 runs, which they scored in their allotted twenty overs. They will look to continue with the same winning momentum.

Bousher Busters, meanwhile, have made a fabulous start to their campaign. They beat Darsait Titans by six wickets in their first game, but lost their next one against Ghubrah Giants by five wickets.

AMR vs BOB Probable Playing XIs

AMR XI

Twinkal Bhandari (c & wk), Pratik Athavale, Sankata Prasad, Karan Sonavale, Rafiullah M, Mehran Khan, Hemal Tandel, Bilal Khan, Adnan Haq, Viren Patel, Vinayak Shukla.

BOB XI

Abdul Rauf (wk), Hammad Irfaq, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Shubo Pal, Pruthvi Machhi (c), Asif Khan, Mehedi Hasan, Shahbaz Shah.

Match Details

Match: AMR vs BOB, Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 15.

Date and Time: 27th December, 2021; 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Pitch Report

The surface is a balanced one, so both batters and bowlers are expected to find some assistance. Spinners could be key in the game, and a score of 160 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s AMR vs BOB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Athavale could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He can score runs consistently. He has accumulated 90 runs in his last two games.

Batters

Rafiullah will hope to provide his team strong starts at the top of the order. He’s also handy with the ball.

K Sonavale has lived up to expectations of his team. In his last game, he scored 42 runs off 29 deliveries, hitting five fours and two sixes.

All-rounders

A Lalcheta is a fabulous all-round asset who can contribute a lot of fantasy points to your Dream11 Fantasy side. He was the lone warrior in the last game against Ghubrah Giants, scoring 45 runs. Lalcheta could be a fine multiplier choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side.

Meanwhile, H Tandel is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He picked up four wickets in his last match against Darsait Titans.

Bowlers

F Ali has also looked in good touch in the tournament. He has picked up three wickets in two games.

Five best players to pick in AMR vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

A Lalcheta (BOB) – 203 points.

Rafiullah (AMR) – 178 points.

H Tandel (AMR) – 177 points.

M Khan (AMR) – 172 points.

S Mehmood (BOB) – 155 points.

Key stats for AMR vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

A Lalcheta: 57 runs and 4 wickets.

Rafiullah: 75 runs and 1 wicket.

H Tandel: 13 runs and 5 wickets.

M Khan: 13 runs and 4 wickets.

S Mehmood: 28 runs and 4 wickets.

AMR vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Today

AMR vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Athavale, Rafiullah, K Sonavale, H Ifraq, A Lalcheta, H Tandel, M Khan, S Mehmood, F Ali, B Shah, Bilal Khan.

Captain: A Lalcheta. Vice-Captain: Rafiullah.

AMR vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Athavale, Rafiullah, K Sonavale, S Prasad, A Lalcheta, H Tandel, S Mehmood, F Ali, B Shah, A Haq, Bilal Khan.

Captain: H Tandel. Vice-Captain: S Mehmood.

Edited by Bhargav