AMR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20

Amerat Royals will be locking horns with the Darsait Titans in the 10th match of the Oman D20 League on December 25th at the AI Amera Cricket Ground in Oman.

The American Royals have underperformed in this tournament by losing two of their opening games. Pratik Athavale, Rafi Ullah, Mehran Khan, and Adnan-ul-Haq are key players for the Kings who have made notable contributions in both aspects of the game. They will now aim to build on their mistakes and register their first victory in this encounter.

Darsait Titans got their second victory in the previous match against Khurram Warriors by 6 wickets. They have lived up to the mark due to their magnificent performances in both the bowling as well as the batting departments. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood, Yagnik Pandya, and Khurram Khan were some of the quality players who performed well in the previous game.

AMR vs DAT Probable Playing 11 Today

Amerat Royals

Twinkal Bhandari(C&WK), Pratik Athavale, Sankata Prasad, Karan Sonavale, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Vinayak Shukla, Hemal Tandel, Bilal Khan, Viren Patel, Adnan Haq

Darsait Titans

Zeeshan Maqsood(C), Sultan Ahmed(WK), Khawar Ali, Chaminda Lakmal, Amanpreet Sirah, Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Sachin Jagra, Nalinda Prasad Indika, Ubaid Ullah, Yagnik Pandya

Match Details

Match: Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: 25th December, 09.30 PM IST

Venue: AI Amera Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground seems to be a sporting one. The track is expected to assist both batters and bowlers. The teams batting second have won the majority of the games played at this venue. The captain winning the toss would like to bowl first and put pressure on the batting side.

Today’s AMR vs DAT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Pratik Athavale: Pratik has been a wicket-keeper batsman for the Amerat Royals, who scored 57 runs in the last game. He can play good shots and also contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Khurram Khan: Khurram is a fantastic batter who can smash the ball all over the ground. He has scored 94 runs at an average of 31.33 and will look forward to adding some more big numbers to his tally.

Karan Sonavale: Karan is a reliable batter for the Royals who can also bring you good points with his bowling spell. He scored 22 runs and also picked up a wicket.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood: Zeeshan is a standout all-rounder for the Titans who can score important runs with his bat and also chip in key wickets. He has scored 109 runs and chipped in 6 wickets in the last three games.

Mehran Khan: Mehran is another talented all-rounder from the Royals. He failed to perform in the previous match but is expected to make vital contributions to his team.

Bowlers

Yagnik Pandya: Yagnik has been in fantastic form owing to his stats in the last three matches. He has picked up 6 wickets so far and will be hoping to repeat his previous performances in today’s match.

Adnan Haq: Adnan has grabbed two wickets so far in this competition. He will be a good option for the bowlers who can dominate the batters with his bowling attack.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMR vs DAT Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood: 347 points

Yagnik Pandya: 186 points

Sachin Kumar Jagra: 171 points

Khurram Khan: 152 points

Khawar Ali: 129 points

Important stats for AMR vs DAT Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood: 3 matches, 109 runs, 6 wickets

Khurram Khan: 3 matches, 94 runs

Yagnik Pandya: 3 matches, 6 wickets

Pratik Athavale: 2 matches, 58 runs

Rafiullah: 2 matches, 50 runs

AMR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pratik Athavale, Sultan Ahmed-I, Khurram Khan, Rafiullah-M, Karan Sonavale, Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar-Ali, Bilal Khan, Adnan Haq, Yagnik Pandya

Captain: Khurram Khan, Vice-Captain: Mehran Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pratik Athavale, Lakpriya Ravindra, Khurram Khan, Karan Sonavale, Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Hemal Tandel, Sachin Kuman Jagra, Adnan Haq, Yagnik Pandya, Ubaid-Ullah

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood, Vice-Captain: Pratik Athavale

