AMR vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 23

The Amerat Royals (AMR) will lock horns with the Ghubrah Giants (GGI) in match 23 of the Oman D10 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Thursday, October 20. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at AMR vs GGI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

The Ghubrah Giants have lost all of their last five games and will be keen to make a comeback in the tournament. The Amerat Royals, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches and are among the top teams in the tournament.

The Ghubrah Giants will give it their all to win the match, but the Amerat Royals are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AMR vs GGI Match Details

The 23rd match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 20 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMR vs GGI, Match 23

Date and Time: October 20, 2022, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match. The last match played on this pitch was between Qurum Thunders and Bousher Busters, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

AMR vs GGI Form Guide

AMR - W W W W L

GGI - L L L L L

AMR vs GGI Probable Playing XI

AMR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Karan Sonavale (c), Pratik Athavale (wk), Shahbaz Anwar, Vinayak Shukla, Yasir Ali, Rafiullah, Mohit Patel, Manish Rawat, Faisal Shah, Bilal Khan, and Vinay Khandelwal.

GGI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Arun Dev (wk), Prabhakaran Kannan (c), Narayan Saishiv, Muhammad Raheem, Vijayanand Dhayanandan, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Suhil Kanagaraj, Nishad Kalady Saidhalavi, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Jaspreet Singh-l, and Tanuj Sivakumar.

AMR vs GGI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Athavale (5 matches, 34 runs)

P Athavale is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Dev is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Narayan (5 matches, 91 runs, 2 wickets)

S Narayan and K Sonavale are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Kannan has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Rafiullah M (5 matches, 75 runs, 5 wickets)

Rafiullah M and J Ramanandi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Kanagaraj is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

F Shah (5 matches, 31 runs, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Shah and I Muhammed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Kalady is another good pick for today's match.

AMR vs GGI match captain and vice-captain choices

Rafiullah M

Rafiullah M will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 75 runs and picked up five wickets in the last five matches.

J Ramanandi

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make J Ramanandi the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He has already smashed 26 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for AMR vs GGI, Match 23

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points J Ramanandi 26 runs and 4 wickets 176 points F Shah 31 runs and 6 wickets 252 points Rafiullah M 75 runs and 5 wickets 316 points S Narayan 91 runs and 2 wickets 211 points S Kanagaraj 47 runs and 6 wickets 272 points

Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Athavale, A Dev

Batters: K Sonavale, S Narayan, P Kannan

All-rounders: J Ramanandi, Rafiullah M, S Kanagaraj

Bowlers: F Shah, I Muhammed, N Kalady

Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Athavale

Batters: Y Ali, S Narayan, P Kannan

All-rounders: J Ramanandi, Rafiullah M, S Kanagaraj

Bowlers: F Shah, I Muhammed, N Kalady, T Sivakumar

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes