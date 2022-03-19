AMR vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 24

Amerat Royals (AMR) will take on Ghubrah Giants (GGI) in the 24th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday.

The Royals are one of the tournament's most successful teams, and they have performed admirably thus far. However, their impressive winning streak came to an end against Ruwi Rangers, who beat them by ten wickets.

Meanwhile, Ghubrah Giants won their second match of the tournament, defeating Darsait Titans by 23 runs after losing three in a row.

AMR vs GGI Probable Playing XIs

AMR

Pratik Athavale (wk), Akshay Patel, Utkarsh Sahu, Vinay Khandelwal, Shahbaz Anwar, Vinayak Shukla, Karan Sonavale (c), Rafiullah-M, Sparsh Tewari, Hemal Tandel, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui.

GGI

Pranav Mehta (wk), Azmat Ullah-Qazi, Dean Foxcroft, Shehbaz Nasar, Eameen Habib, Kashif Ali-ll, Ahmed Khan, Sanjaya Ravindra, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Moshin Qureshi, Aqil Khan.

Match Details

Match: AMR vs GGI, Oman D10 League 2022, Match 24.

Date and Time: March 24, 2022; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a balanced one, with teams consistently amassing big totals. The trend should continue in this game too, with the captain winning the toss likely to bat first.

Today’s AMR vs GGI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Pratik Athavale: Athavale is the second-leading run-scorer for Amerat in the Oman D10, with 121 runs in five games at an average of 24.20. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Dean Foxcroft: He has scored 137 runs at an average of 68.5 in five Oman D10 games. Foxcroft could prove to be a valuable asset in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kashif Ali-II: He has performed exceptionally well with both bat and ball thus far. He has picked up five wickets and scored 126 runs in five games at an average of 31.50. Given his all-round value to GGI, he is worth a fantasy pick.

Bowlers

Khafid Nabi Siddique: He is an experienced bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs, having scalped seven wickets in five games thus far in the tournament. He could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Three best players to pick in AMR vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Rafiullah-M (AMR): 249 points

Akshay Patel (AMR): 294 points

Vinayak Shukla (AMR): 161 points.

Key stats for AMR vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Dean Foxcroft - 137 runs and six wickets in five games; bowling average: 13.33.

Ghazanfar Iqbal - Six wickets in five games; bowling average: 17.33.

Kashif Ali - 126 runs and five wickets in five games; bowling average: 18.60.

AMR vs GGI Dream11 Prediction

AMR vs GGI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pratik Athavale, Dean Foxcroft, Akshay Patel, Vinayak Shukla, Rafiullah-M, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Karan Sonavale, Kashif Ali-ll, Moshin Qureshi, Hemal Tandel, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui.

Captain: Kashif Ali-ll. Vice-captain: Ghazanfar Iqbal.

AMR vs GGI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pratik Athavale, Dean Foxcroft, Akshay Patel, Vinayak Shukla, Rafiullah-M, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Sanjaya Ravindra, Kashif Ali-ll, Moshin Qureshi, Hemal Tandel, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui.

Captain: Dean Foxcroft. Vice-captain: Rafiullah-M.

Edited by Bhargav