AMR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Omar D20 League 2021/22, Match 3

Amerat Royals will take on Khuwair Warriors in the third match of the Omar D20 League 2021-22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday.

The two sides will be keen to have strong campaigns in the inaugural edition of the Omar D20 League. Bilal Khan will be hoping to lead the Amerat Royals side with responsibility.

Khuwair Warriors have their fair share of experienced players in the lineup as well and this could prove to be an interesting contest.

AMR vs KHW Probable Playing 11 Today

AMR XI

Twinkal Bhandari, Akshay Patel, Karan Sonavale, Sankata Prasad, Vinayak Shukla, Rafiullah-M, Mehran Khan, Viren Patel, Bilal-Khan, Hemal Tandel, Adnan Haq

KHW XI

Muzaffar Shiralkar, Syed Amir Ali, Sean Nowak, Kuttiraja Karuthapandian Shanmugrajan, Bilal Asim, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem, Muzahir Raza, Allan Gawdya, Aqib Javeed, Rubel Abdus Satter

Match Details

AMR vs KHW, Omar D20 League 2021/22, Match 3

Date and Time: December 22, 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

The surface is balanced and both batters and bowlers are expected to find assistance. Spinners will be key in taking control of the game and a score of 160 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s AMR vs KHW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

T Bhandari could prove to be an effective wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can contribute with runs on a consistent basis.

Batters

A Patel will hope to give a strong start at the top of the order.

All-rounders

A Kaleem is a fantastic all-round asset who can contribute a lot of fantasy points to your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 357 runs, taken 25 wickets and can be an excellent captaincy choice.

Bowlers

Bilal Khan is a regular member of the Oman side in T20Is and ODIs. In 38 T20Is, he has picked up 56 wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMR vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

A Kaleem (KHW)

Bilal Khan (AMR)

Z Siddiqui (KHW)

A Patel (AMR)

Rafiullah M (AMR)

Important stats for AMR vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

A Kaleem: 357 runs and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is

Bilal Khan: 56 wickets in 38 T20Is

Z Siddiqui: 60 runs in 5 T20Is

AMR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Today

AMR vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Bhandari, A Patel, S Prasad, S Amir Ali, A Kaleem, Rafiullah M, Z Siddiqui, A Gawdya, A Javeed, Bilal Khan, H Tandel

Captain: A Kaleem, Vice-Captain: Bilal Khan

AMR vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Bhandari, A Patel, S Prasad, S Amir Ali, A Kaleem, M Khan, Z Siddiqui, A Gawdya, A Javeed, Bilal Khan, H Tandel

Captain: Z Siddiqui, Vice-Captain: A Patel.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar