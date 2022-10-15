AMR vs QUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 4

Amerat Royals (AMR) will lock horns with the Qurum Thunders (QUT) in match 4 of the Oman D10 2022 on Sunday (October 16) at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat.

Ahead of the match, let's have a look at AMR vs QUT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Amerat Royals has a lot of experienced and in-form players while Qurum Thunders has various young and promising players.

Amerat Royals will give it their all to win the match, but the Qurum Thunders are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AMR vs QUT Match Details

The 4th match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 16 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMR vs QUT, Match 4

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Ghubrah Giants and Bousher Busters, where a total of 147 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

AMR vs QUT Form Guide

AMR - Will be playing their first match

QUT - Will be playing their first match

AMR vs QUT Probable Playing XI

AMR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Pratik Athavale (wk), Shahbaz Anwar, Karan Sonavale, Sankata Prasad, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Rafiullah-M, Aflal Kariapper, Shahrukh Khan-I, Faisal Shah, Mohit Patel-I, Manish Rawat.

QUT Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Suraj Kumar (wk), Swapnil Khadye, Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Pranav Athawale, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Ashish Odedara, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam.

AMR vs QUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Athavale

P Athavale is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. S Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

J Singh

K Prajapati and J Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Sonavale has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Rafiullah M

Rafiullah M and A Chonira are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Ramanandi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Khan and S Shrivastava. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Bukkapatnam is another good pick for today's match.

AMR vs QUT match captain and vice-captain choices

Rafiullah M

Rafiullah M will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

A Chonira

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make A Chonira the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team.

5 Must-Picks for AMR vs QUT, Match 4

A Chonira

Rafiullah M

J Singh

K Prajapati

J Ramanandi

Amerat Royals vs Qurum Thunders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Amerat Royals vs Qurum Thunders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Kumar, P Athavale

Batters: J Singh, K Prajapati, K Sonavale

All-rounders: A Chonira, Rafiullah M, J Ramanandi

Bowlers: B Khan, S Shrivastava, S Bukkapatnam

Amerat Royals vs Qurum Thunders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Athavale

Batters: J Singh, K Prajapati, K Sonavale

All-rounders: A Chonira, Rafiullah M, J Ramanandi, A Khan

Bowlers: B Khan, S Shrivastava, G Chandrashekhar

Poll : 0 votes