Amerat Royals vs Qurum Thunders - Dream11 Prediction

Amerat Royals (AMR) will take on Qurum Thunders (QUT) in the third game of the Oman D20 2023 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Thursday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AMR vs QUT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.
The Royals recently finished as the runners-up of the Oman D10 2022. However, they were inconsistent in the D20 tournament in the 2021-22 season, registering three wins and four losses.
Meanwhile, the Thunders are the reigning champions of the Oman D10 2022. They had a decent run in the first season of Oman D20, finishing second in the league phase points table but couldn't go past the Super Four.
AMR vs QUT, Match Details
The third game of the Oman D20 2023 between Amerat Royals and Qurum Thunders will be played on January 12 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 4 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: AMR vs QUT
Date & Time: January 12, 2023; 4 pm IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman
Pitch Report
The first two games of the tournament weren’t high-scoring ones, and the team batting first was knocked out cheaply. However, the track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is usually a good one to bat on, and there's some turn for spinners. A score of around 140-150 could be par.
AMR vs QUT Probable Playing XIs
Amerat Royals Team News
No major injury concerns
Amerat Royals Probable Playing XI
Pratik Athavale (wk), Karan Sonavale, Yasir Ali-II, Vinayak Shukla, Rafiullah-M, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Shahrukh Khan-I, Faisal Shah, Mohit Patel-I, Bilal-Khan, Hemal Tandel
Qurum Thunders Team News
No major injury concerns
Qurum Thunders Probable Playing XI
Suraj Kumar (wk), Jatinder Singh, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Shoaib Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Munis Ansari, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Akash Mohite, Samay Shrivastava
Today’s AMR vs QUT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Pratik Athavale
Athavale has been a prolific run-getter in domestic cricket in Oman. He scored 271 runs while striking at 157.56 in the Oman D10 recently, where he was the fourth-highest run-scorer.
Top Batter Pick
Kashyapkumar Prajapati
Prajapati has been a regular member of the Oman ODI and T20I teams in the last few months. He has been superb with the bat recently, aggregating 320 runs at a strike rate 169.31 in the Oman D10 2022.
Top All-rounder Pick
Ayan Khan
Khan can make vital all-round contributions. He picked up 12 scalps while conceding at an economy of 8.40 in the Oman D10 a couple of months ago. He can also blast away with the bat lower down the order.
Top Bowler Pick
Mohit Patel-I
Patel was consistent with the ball for AMR in the Oman D10 recently. He took 12 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 8.18.
AMR vs QUT match captain and vice-captain choices
Karan Sonavale
Sonavale can be very effective with both bat and ball. He had a strike rate of 144.20 as he made 199 runs in the Oman D10 and took 11 scalps at an economy rate of 8.00.
Jatinder Singh
Singh is a reputed batter in Oman and has quite a bit of experience behind him. He has scored 1387 runs at an average of 28.89 in T20 cricket. In the Oman D10 recently, the top-order batter racked up 243 runs at a strike rate of 151.88 and was the fifth-highest run-getter.
Five Must-picks with player stats for AMR vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Jatinder Singh (QUT)
Karan Sonavale (AMR)
Kashyapkumar Prajapati (QUT)
Ayan Khan (QUT)
Pratik Athavale (AMR)
AMR vs QUT match expert tips
There are some quality top-order batters in both sides ,and they have been consistent. The likes of Pratik Athavale, Suraj Kumar, Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati and Karan Sonavale could be the ones to watch out for.
AMR vs QUT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Pratik Athavale
Batters: Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Karan Sonavale
All-rounders: Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Rafiullah-M, Jitenkumar Ramanandi
Bowlers: Munis Ansari, Faisal Shah, Mohit Patel-I
AMR vs QUT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Suraj Kumar, Pratik Athavale
Batters: Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Karan Sonavale, Yasir Ali-II
All-rounders: Ayan Khan, Rafiullah-M
Bowlers: Mohit Patel-I, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Akash Mohite
