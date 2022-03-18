AMR vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 18

Amerat Royals will take on Ruwi Rangers XI in the 18th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday.

Amerat Royals have been the most in-form side in the competition and unsurprisingly, they are on top of the table. They have won all four of their matches so far, having played an exciting brand of cricket.

Meanwhile, Ruwi Rangers have also been dominant with three wins and a loss in their four matches. They currently occupy the second spot in the table.

AMR vs RUR Probable Playing 11 Today

AMR XI

Pratik Athavale, Akshay Patel, Rafiuallah, Karan Sonavale (c), Mehran Khan, Vinayak Shukla, Bilal Khan, Viren Patel, Hemal Tandel, Khafid un Nabi Siddiqui, Yasir Ali

RUR XI

Khalid Kail, Sanuth Ibrahim (c), Wasim Ali, Shafqat Ullah, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Mohamed Usmani (wk), Mohit Patel, Mohammed Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Hasnain Ali, Hanan Riznan

Match Details

AMR vs RUR, Oman D10 League 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 18th March, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. Spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today’s AMR vs RUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P. Athavale is a wonderful choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has been consistent with the bat and has scored 121 runs in four matches at an average of 30.25.

Batters

A. Patel is currently the second-highest scorer this season. He has amassed 157 runs at an average of 39.25 and is expected to do well here.

K. Kail has also been destructive for Ruwi Rangers XI. He has batted at the top of the order, amassing 153 runs in four matches.

All-rounders

S. Ibrahim has bowled superbly and is the pick among the bowlers. He has scalped seven wickets in three matches at an average of 7.85 and is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the league. Ibrahim has also scored 82 runs and could be a great captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Rafiullah M. is an excellent all-rounder for his side. He has picked up five wickets in four matches and has also added 34 runs.

Bowlers

K. Un Nabi Siddiqui has been accurate with his bowling so far. He has picked up seven wickets and will be eyeing a few more here.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMR vs RUR Dream11 prediction team

S. Ibrahim (RUR) – 353 points

A. Patel (AMR) – 283 points

K. Kail (RUR) – 278 points

K. Un Nabi Siddiqui (AMR) – 262 points

P. Athavale (AMR) – 254 points

Important stats for AMR vs RUR Dream11 prediction team

S. Ibrahim: 82 runs and seven wickets

A. Patel: 157 runs

K. Kail: 153 runs

P. Athavale: 121 runs

M. Rafiullah: 44 runs and five wickets

AMR vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Today

AMR vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P. Athavale, A. Patel, K. Kail, V. Shukla, S. Ullah, S. Ibrahim, Rafiullah M., J. Ramanandi, K. Un Nabi Siddiqui, H. Ali, H. Tandel

Captain: S. Ibrahim, Vice-Captain: Rafiullah M.

AMR vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P. Athavale, A. Patel, K. Kail, V. Shukla, S. Ibrahim, Rafiullah M., J. Ramanandi, M. Khan, K. Un Nabi Siddiqui, H. Ali, H. Tandel

Captain: K. Kail, Vice-Captain: A. Patel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee