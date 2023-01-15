Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers - Dream11 Prediction

Amerat Royals will take on Ruwi Rangers in match number 12 of the Oman D20 2023 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AMR vs RUR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

These are the two teams at the top of the points table. Amerat Royals lost their first encounter against the Qurum Thunderders before recording successive wins over Khuwair Warriors and Darsait Titans to climb up to the second spot.

Meanwhile, Ruwi Rangers are at the top of the points table. They have played two games and won both as they have beaten Khuwair Warriors and Qurum Thunders.

AMR vs RUR, Match Details

The 12th match of the Oman D20 2023 between Amerat Royals and Ruwi Rangers will be played on January 15th, 2023 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The game is set to take place at 4 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AMR vs RUR

Date & Time: January 15 2023, 4 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) has been a good one to bat on and teams have scored big in this tournament. Five games have been won by teams batting first while six games have been won by teams chasing.

AMR vs RUR Probable Playing 11 today

Amerat Royals Team News

No major injury concerns.

Amerat Royals Probable Playing XI: Pratik Athavale (wk), Karan Sonavale, Yasir Ali-II, Vinayak Shukla, Sankata Prasad, Rafiullah-M, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Shahrukh Khan-I, Mohit Patel-I, Faisal Shah, Hemal Tandel

Ruwi Rangers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ruwi Rangers Probable Playing XI: Naseem Khushi (wk), Hannan Rizwan, Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Nestor Dhamba, Wasim Ali, Shakeel Ahmad, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Hasnain Ali

Today’s AMR vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Pratik Athavale (3 matches, 80 runs)

Pratik Athavale has looked in good touch with the bat. The AMR wicket-keeper batter has made 80 runs in three innings and has a strike rate of 112.68.

Top Batter Pick

Zohaib Amanat (2 matches, 54 runs)

Zohaib Amanat is batting nicely and has already got a half-century in this competition. He has accumulated 54 runs in two games while striking at 174.19.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jitenkumar Ramanandi (3 matches, 26 runs, 4 wickets)

Jitenkumar Ramanandi has been bowling well and has picked up four scalps in three games so far. He has chipped in with 26 runs at a strike-rate of 136.84.

Top Bowler Pick

Kaleemullah (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Kaleemullah has been expensive with the ball but he has been amongst the wickets. He has three scalps to his name from the 5.5 overs he has bowled across two games.

AMR vs RUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rafiullah-M (3 matches, 132 runs, 5 wickets)

Rafiullah-M has been magnificent with both bat and ball. He is at the top of the run charts and has amassed 132 runs in three innings while striking at 173.68. With the ball, he has returned with five wickets at an economy of 6.64.

Muhammad Nadeem (2 matches, 53 runs, 5 wickets)

Muhammad Nadeem is in top bowling form. The 40-year-old pacer has taken five wickets in two outings and has an economy rate of 7.50. He has a bowling strike-rate of 9.60. He has also got 53 runs at a strike-rate of 123.26.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AMR vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rafiullah-M 132 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Muhammad Nadeem 53 runs & 5 wickets in 2 matches Jitenkumar Ramanandi 26 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Zohaib Amanat 54 runs in 2 matches Pratik Athavale 80 runs in 3 matches

AMR vs RUR match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and will be the key. Thus, the likes of Wasim Ali, Rafiullah-M, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, and Muhammad Nadeem will be the ones to watch out for.

AMR vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers - Oman D20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Pratik Athavale, Hannan Rizwan

Batters: Nestor Dhamba, Zohaib Amanat, Karan Sonavale

All-rounders: Wasim Ali, Rafiullah-M, Jitenkumar Ramanandi

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Mohit Patel-I

AMR vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers - Oman D20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Pratik Athavale

Batters: Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Vinayak Shukla

All-rounders: Wasim Ali, Rafiullah-M, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Shahrukh Khan-I

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, Faisal Shah, Hasnain Ali

Poll : 0 votes