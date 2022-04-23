AMS vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria 2022, Final

Academic – MU Sofia (AMS) will take on Indo Bulgarian (INB) in the final of the ECS Bulgaria 2022 on Saturday, April 23. The Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia will host this contest.

Academic – MU Sofia and Indo Bulgarian were the top two sides in their group. The two sides also faced each other in the first qualifier, where Academic – MU Sofia came out on top by a margin of nine wickets.

However, Indo Bulgarian won their second qualifier, defeating VTU – MU Pleven by 31 runs to seal yet another match against Sofia, but this time in the final.

AMS vs INB Probable Playing 11 Today

AMS XI

Omar Rasool (wk), Ishan Aravinda de Silva (C), Kevin Dsouza, Delrick Vinu, Albin Jacob, Sandeep Nair, Ali Rasool, Zeerak Chughtai, Danyal Ali, Mubarak Ali, Muhammad Sultan.

INB XI

Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra (C), Sidhant Kulkarni, Shafkat Khan (wk), Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Suraj Negi, Nirdosh Sharma.

Match Details

Match: AMS vs INB, ECS Bulgaria 2022, Final.

Date and Time: 23rd April, 2022, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance here.

Today’s AMS vs INB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

O Rasool is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper slot and will be expected to chip in with big knocks. He has scored 83 runs in five games.

Batters

P Mishra is the captain of his side and is expected to lead with responsibility. He has scored 70 runs and has also picked up six wickets so far. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

C Lakov is another good option in this category. With 111 runs from five matches at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 119.35, Lakov is the fourth-highest scorer in the competition.

All-rounders

R Dhiman is a decent all-rounder who will be looking to assist his side in both departments. He has scored 13 runs and has taken three wickets so far.

Bowlers

N Johns-Wickberg is the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition as things stand. He has scalped five wickets in five games.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMS vs INB Dream11 prediction team

P Mishra (Indo Bulgarian) – 330 points.

C Lakov (Indo Bulgarian) – 299 points.

B Tahiri (Indo Bulgarian) – 251 points.

N Johns Wicksberg (Indo Bulgarian) – 231 points.

K D’Souza (Academic - MU Sofia) – 202 points.

Important stats for AMS vs INB Dream11 prediction team

P Mishra: 70 runs and six wickets.

C Lakov: 111 runs and four wickets.

B Tahiri: 65 runs and four wickets.

N Johns Wicksberg: five wickets.

K D’Souza: 119 runs.

AMS vs INB Dream11 Prediction Today

Academic - MU Sofia vs Indo Bulgarian Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: O Rasool, P Mishra, K D’Souza, C Lakov, B Tahiri, R Dhiman, N Johns Wicksberg, A Rasool, G Singh, A Jacob, H Yusuf.

Captain: P Mishra | Vice-Captain: C Lakov.

Academic - MU Sofia vs Indo Bulgarian Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: O Rasool, P Mishra, K D’Souza, C Lakov, B Tahiri, I De Silva, R Dhiman, D Varghese, N Johns Wicksberg, A Rasool, H Yusuf.

Captain: B Tahiri | Vice-Captain: K D’Souza.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra