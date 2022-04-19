AMS vs PLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria 2022 Match 5 & 6

Academic - MU Sofia (AMS) will take on BSCU - MU Plovdiv (PLO) in matches five and six of the ECS Bulgaria 2022 on Tuesday, April 19. The Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia will host both contests.

Both teams have started this tournament with successive wins. Academic - MU Sofia beat The Black Smiths in both games and that too, by significant margins. Meanwhile, BSCU - MU Plovdiv won by two runs and 20 runs in their two games against VTU-MU Pleven.

AMS vs PLO Probable Playing 11 today

Academic - MU Sofia

Omar Rasool (wk), Ishan De Silva (c), Kevin D'Souza, Zeerak Chughtai, Danyal Ali, Mubarak Ali, Ali Rasool, Jacob Albin, Muhammad Sultan, Delrick Vinu, Sandeep Nair.

BSCU - MU Plovdiv

Saim Hussain (c & wk), Mohammad Sufyan, Roohaan Makhdoomi, Ahsan Khan, Zain Abidi, Karthik Sreekumar, Ahmed Naveed, Parth Acharya, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman, Rahul Sarda.

Match Details

Match: AMS vs PLO, ECS Bulgaria 2022.

Date & Time: April 19th 2022, 11:30 AM & 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia has been a good one to bat on and teams have scored big. The average score batting first after the first day is around 95. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Today’s AMS vs PLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saim Hussain: Hussain is in solid touch with the bat and has amassed 73 runs in two matches.

Batters

Kevin D'Souza: D'Souza has batted really well and has accumulated 60 runs at a strike-rate of 176.47 so far.

All-rounders

Ahsan Khan: Khan has hit three sixes in the 10 balls he has faced so far and has also taken one wicket.

Bowlers

Karthik Sreekumar: Sreekumar has been amongst the wickets and has taken three scalps in two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMS vs PLO Dream11 Prediction Team

Saim Hussain (PLO): 143 points.

Karthik Sreekumar (PLO): 107 points.

Kevin D'Souza (AMS): 104 points.

Ahsan Khan (PLO): 82 points.

Jacob Albin (AMS): 77 points.

Important stats for AMS vs PLO Dream11 Prediction Team

Kevin D'Souza: 60 runs.

Jacob Albin: Two wickets.

Saim Hussain: 73 runs.

Karthik Sreekumar: Three wickets.

AMS vs PLO Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Academic - MU Sofia vs BSCU - MU Plovdiv - ECS Bulgaria 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Hussain, Mohammad Sufyan, Kevin D'Souza, Ishan De Silva, Ahsan Khan, Delrick Vinu, Jacob Albin, Parth Acharya, Karthik Sreekumar, Muhammad Sultan, Ali Rasool.

Captain: Saim Hussain | Vice-captain: Kevin D'Souza.

Dream11 Team for Academic - MU Sofia vs BSCU - MU Plovdiv - ECS Bulgaria 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saim Hussain, Omar Rasool, Mohammad Sufyan, Kevin D'Souza, Ishan De Silva, Ahsan Khan, Delrick Vinu, Jacob Albin, Parth Acharya, Karthik Sreekumar, Ali Rasool.

Captain: Jacob Albin | Vice-captain: Ahsan Khan.

