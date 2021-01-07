AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today's Indian Women's Other T20 Match – January 8th, 2020

Match 8 of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 will see Ameya Sports taking on Heron Sports at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bangalore. Both sides have just one win in three games so far.

When the two teams squared off the last time, Heron Sports were put in to bat first. The Gnanananda Divya-led side put up a total of 144 on the board after the captain led from the front, with an unbeaten 87 off 55 balls.

The target of 145 proved to be an easy one for the opponents. Nikki Prasad notched up a half-century and was ably supported by captain Veda Krishnamurthy. Their efforts helped Ameya Sports register a four-wicket victory in the season opener.

Squads to choose from

Ameya Sports

Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Thirush Kamini, Sahana Pawar, Akanksha Kohli, Nikki Prasad, Netravathi, Prerana Rajesh, Pranavi Chandra, Dhanya Gowda, Reema Fareed, Pooja Kumari, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi, Nagma Unnisa, Uma Kashvi, Shreyanka Patil.

Heron Sports

Divya Gnanananda (c), Sanjana Batni, Shubha Satish, Akshaya S, Aditi Rajesh, Minu Mani, Ayushi Soni, Anagha Murali, Asha Joy, Pushpa Kiresur, Monica Patel, Vandana Mahajan, Pooja Dhananjay, Sanjana Raj, Rakshitha Nayaka, Pooja D R, Anjali Raman and Harshitha Shekar.

Predicted Playing XI

Ameya Sports

Prerana Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi (wk), Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar.

Heron Sports

Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Satish, Minu Mani, Asha Joy, Ayushi Soni, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Akshaya S.

Match Details

Match: Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports, Match 8

Date: 8th January 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Pitch Report

The track at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio has started to favor the bowlers more than the batters. The bowlers are finding it easy to take wickets at regular intervals. In contrast, the batters are struggling to get the bat on the ball easily, even when the boundaries are shorter.

With the weather forecast predicting rain, one might not see a full game of 40 overs today.

AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion 1: S Batni, T Kamini, A Soni, M Meshram, N Prasad, M Mani, D Gnanananda, A Kohli, A Joy, M Patel, and S Akshaya.

Captain: D Gnanananda Vice-Captain: M Mani

Fantasy Suggestion 2: S Batni, V Krishnamurthy, S Satish, M Meshram, A Patil, M Mani, D Gnanananda, A Kohli, S Pawar, M Patel, and S Akshaya.

Captain: V Krishnamurthy Vice-Captain: M Meshram