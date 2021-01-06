AMY-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today's Indian Women's Other T20 Match – January 6th, 2020

The opening game on Matchday 3 will see Ameya Sports taking on Kini RR Sports at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bangalore, as a part of the ongoing T20 India Nippon Cup 2021.

Ameya Sports won their opening game of the season against Heron Sports by four wickets. In their second fixture, they were bowled out for just 102 by Sheen Sports, who successfully completed the chase with 8 wickets in hand.

Kini RR Sports, on the other hand, were upset by Sheen Sports in their season opener. The team bounced back in the second match as they stunned Heron Sports to bag three points.

Squads to choose from

Ameya Sports

Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Thirush Kamini, Sahana Pawar, Akanksha Kohli, Nikki Prasad, Netravathi, Prerana Rajesh, Pranavi Chandra, Dhanya Gowda, Reema Fareed, Pooja Kumari, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi, Nagma Unnisa, Uma Kashvi, Shreyanka Patil.

Kini RR Sports

Prathyusha Challuru, Nuzhat Parween, Vanitha V R, Punam Raut, Roshni Kiran, Mithila Vinod, Debasmitha Dutta, Radha Yadav, Chandu V Ram, Arundhati Reddy, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Sowmya Verma, Shloka Kishore Babu, Pragna Kishore Babu, Tejaswani BG, Architha U Bhandary and Disha Mohan.

Predicted Playing XI

Ameya Sports

Prerana Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi (wk), Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar.

Kini RR Sports

Vellaswamy Vanitha, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Challuru Prathyusha (c), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sowmya Gowda, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Chandu V.

Match Details

Match: Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports, Match 5

Date: 6th January 2021, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Pitch Report

The first two encounters of the league saw the sides getting decent totals on the board, whereas bowlers dominated in the recent couple of games.

The pacers and the spinners have fared equally well on this pitch, with the batters struggling to pile up runs in the first innings. The second innings has been good for batting, with the shorter boundaries also helping the batters.

Taking all factors into consideration, captains must opt to bowl first upon winning the toss.

AMY-W vs KNI-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

AMY-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion 1: N Parween, M Meshram, P Raut, V Krishnamurthy, V Vanitha, P Challuru, N Prasad, R Yadav, A Reddy, A Kohli, and S Pawar.

Captain: A Reddy Vice-Captain: N Prasad

Fantasy Suggestion 2: N Parween, T Kamini, P Raut, V Krishnamurthy, V Vanitha, P Challuru, N Prasad, R Yadav, A Reddy, A Kohli, and A Patil.

Captain: N Parween Vice-Captain: P Challuru