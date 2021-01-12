AND vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Match – Jan 13, 2021

Andhra will lock horns with Delhi in a Round II - Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Both teams have had contrasting starts to their respective domestic T20 campaigns.

Andhra lost their opening game of the tournament and are currently at the penultimate position in the Elite Group E points table. They were unable to defend a sub-par total of 107 runs against Haryana and Ambati Rayudu & co. will have to be at their best to defeat an in-form Delhi side.

Delhi, on the other hand, got off to a flying start and are placed atop the Elite Group E points table. They registered a massive 76-run victory over Mumbai in their first game. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side are looking in great touch and are favourites to register a second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Andhra

Srikar Bharat (WK), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Ambati Rayudu (C), Naren Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, KV Sasikanth, Lalith Mohan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, Karthik Raman, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, SK Ismail and Nitish Reddy

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Hiten Dalal, Anuj Rawat (WK), Nitish Rana, Manjot Kalra, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Karan Dagar, Ishant Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal and Siddhant Sharma.

Predicted Playing-11s

Andhra

Srikar Bharat (WK), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Ambati Rayudu (C), Naren Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, KV Sasikanth, Lalith Mohan, Cheepurapalli Stephen.

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Hiten Dalal, Anuj Rawat (WK), Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma and Simarjeet Singh.

Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Delhi

Date: 13th January 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Report

The track at the Wankhede Stadium has always been a batting-friendly one with an average 1st innings score of 157 runs.

The ball will come on to the bat nicely and the batsmen should be able to post healthy totals on the board. The bowlers will find it difficult to control the flow of runs on this ground with short boundaries.

However, the Wankhede Stadium's proximity to the Arabian Sea guarantees plenty of swing on offer for the bowlers.

AND vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Srikar Bharat, Ambati Rayudu, Ashwin Hebbar, Shikhar Dhawan, Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Pradeep Sangwan, Pawan Negi, Ishant Sharma.

Captain: Nitish Rana. Vice-Captain: Ambati Rayudu.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ambati Rayudu, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Shikhar Dhawan, Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Lalith Mohan, Lalit Yadav, KV Sasikanth, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-Captain: Ambati Rayudu.