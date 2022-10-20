AND vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group D

Andhra (AND) will take on Gujarat (GUJ) in the Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday, October 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the AND vs GUJ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.

Neither of the teams have had a memorable season till now. Andhra have won only one of their last three games. Gujarat, too, have won only one of their last three games.

Andhra will give it their all to win the match, but Gujarat are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AND vs GUJ Match Details

The Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 20. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AND vs GUJ, Elite Group D Match

Date and Time: October 20, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

AND vs GUJ Form Guide

AND- Won 1 of their last 3 matches.

GUJ - Won 1 of their last 3 matches.

AND vs GUJ Probable Playing XI

AND Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Abhishek Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Karan Shinde, Girinath Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Bandaru Ayyappa, and Harishankar Reddy.

GUJ Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Urvil Patel, Priyank Panchal (c), Saurav Chauhan, Het Patel (wk), Chirag Gandhi, Ripal Patel, Hemang Patel, Piyush Chawla, Vishal Jayswal, Roosh Kalaria, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

AND vs GUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Srikar Bharat

K Srikar Bharat, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. H Patel is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

C Gandhi

P Panchal and C Gandhi are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Vihari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

P Chawla

R Patel and P Chawla are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Md Khan is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

B Ayyappa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Ayyappa and R Kalaria. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Nagwaswalla is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AND vs GUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

K Srikar Bharat

K Srikar Bharat will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

P Chawla

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make P Chawla the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs. He picked up two wickets in the last match against Saurashtra.

5 Must-Picks for AND vs GUJ, Elite Group D Match

K Srikar Bharat

P Chawla

H Patel

C Gandhi

P Panchal

Andhra vs Gujarat Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Andhra vs Gujarat Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Andhra vs Gujarat Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: K Srikar Bharat, H Patel

Batters: P Panchal, C Gandhi, H Vihari

All-rounders: R Patel, P Chawla, S Md Khan

Bowlers: R Kalaria, A Nagwaswalla, B Ayyappa

Andhra vs Gujarat Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Andhra vs Gujarat Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: K Srikar Bharat, H Patel

Batters: P Panchal, C Gandhi, R Bhui, A Hebbar

All-rounders: R Patel, P Chawla

Bowlers: R Kalaria, A Nagwaswalla, B Ayyappa

