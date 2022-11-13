AND vs TN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Elite Group C

The Elite Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will see Andhra (AND) squaring off against Tamil Nadu (TN) at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AND vs TN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Both teams' last matches ended in a no-result, so they will be very keen to win today's contest. In fact, all matches in this group have ended in a no-result, so all teams are looking to get their campaign started.

Tamil Nadu have a strong squad and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. Andhra will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback.

AND vs TN Match Details

The Elite Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will be played on November 13 at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AND vs TN, Elite Group C

Date and Time: 13th November 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The surface at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Bengaluru looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

AND vs TN Form Guide

AND - NR

TN - NR

AND vs TN Probable Playing XI

AND Playing XI

No injury updates

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Reddy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Girinath Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Manish Golamaru, Harishankar Reddy, Siraparapu Ashish

TN Playing XI

No injury updates

Baba Indrajith (c), Sai Sudharsan, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Aparajith, Jagatheesan Kousik, Shahrukh Khan, Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sanjay Yadav

AND vs TN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Srikar Bharat

K Srikar Bharat is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. B Indrajith is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Sudharsan

R Bhui and S Sudharsan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Shinde has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Vihari

B Aparajith and H Vihari are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of 10 overs. W Sundar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Sai Kishore

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Ayyappa and R Sai Kishore. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Warrier is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AND vs TN match captain and vice-captain choices

W Sundar

W Sundar is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues.

H Vihari

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make H Vihari the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for AND vs TN, Elite Group C

H Vihari

R Sai Kishore

W Sundar

B Aparajith

K Shinde

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Indrajith, K Srikar Bharat

Batters: K Shinde, R Bhui, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: B Aparajith, W Sundar, H Vihari

Bowlers: B Ayyappa, S Warrier, R Sai Kishore

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Srikar Bharat

Batters: S Khan, R Bhui, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: B Aparajith, W Sundar, H Vihari, R Sonu Yadav

Bowlers: B Ayyappa, S Warrier, R Sai Kishore

