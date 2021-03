AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Match – March 18th, 2021

Andhra Women will take on Maharashtra Women at the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy on Thursday.

The top two sides in Elite Group C will collide in this fixture. Andhra currently lead the table and have won three matches so far. They have 12 points to their name with a Net Run Rate of +0.591. Andhra will want to keep their unbeaten run going in the competition.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra are second in the table and have lost just one match so far. They have 8 points to their name and a win here could take them to the top.

Squads to choose from:

Andhra Women

Neeragattu Anusha (c), Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Vurukuti Pushpa Latha, Sikala Hima Bindu, Pothineni Venkata Sudharani, Gadwal Chandra Lekha, Ellutla Padmaja, Miriyala Durga (wk), Saranya Gadwal, Bareddy Anusha, Kedari Jyothi, Arakatavemula Srilakshmi, Henrietta Pereira, Mallika Thalluri, Avula Chinna Sireesha, Sarayu Pendyala, Venkata Sudharani Krishnaiah, Doddipalli Pravallika, Parisineati Aishwaryarai, Gunashekar Sindhuja, Jyothi Kadari, Hima Bindhu, Kokilligadda Dhathri, Mannera Harika Yadav, Narayanappa Roja, Navya Boosu, P Sri Lekha.

Maharashtra Women

Mukta Magre, Hrutuja Deshmukh, Shivali Shinde (wk), Anuja Patil, Sayali Anil Lokar, Aditi Gaikwad, Priyanka Ghodke, Priyanka Garkhede (c), Utkarsha Amar Pawar, Shraddha Pokharkar, Maya Sonawane, Lakshmidevi Yadav, Chetaswini Rajput, Isha Pathare, Smriti Mandhana, Ishwari Savkar, Soumyalata Birajdar, Aarti Kedar, Shravani Desai, Priyanka Sahoo, Sanjana Waghmode, Vaishnavi Shinde, Rutuja Gilbile, Sakshi Waghmode, Mukta Magre, Poonam Khemnar, Charmy Gawai, Vaishnavi Kale, Madhuri Aghav

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Andhra Women

Neeragattu Anusha (c), Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Pushpa Latha, Ellutla Padmaja, Sikala Hima Bindu, Pothineni Venkata Sudharani, Gadwal Chandra Lekha, Miriyala Durga (wk), Saranya Gadwal, Bareddy Anusha, Kedari Jyothi

Maharashtra Women

Mukta Magre, Hrutuja Deshmukh, Shivali Shinde (wk), Anuja Patil, Sayali Anil Lokar, Aditi Gaikwad, Priyanka Ghodke, Priyanka Garkhede (c), Utkarsha Amar Pawar, Shraddha Pokharkar, Maya Sonawane

Match Details

Match: Andhra Women vs Maharashtra Women, Elite Group C Match

Venue: KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur

Date and Time: 18th March, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the KL Saini Stadium is expected to be balanced, which will assist both the batters and the bowlers. The spinners could prove to be handy during the middle overs of the match. Both sides would want to bowl first after winning the toss at this venue.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for AND-W vs MAH-W

AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Durga Miriyala, Shivali Shinde, Hima Sikala, Neeragattu Anusha, Priyanka Subhash Ghodke, Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Padmaja Ellutla, Anuja Patil, Chandralekha Gadwal, Shraddha Pokharkar, Aditi Gaikwad

Captain: Anuja Patil, Vice-Captain: Challa Jhansi Lakshmi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Durga Miriyala, Shivali Shinde, Hima Sikala, Neeragattu Anusha, Vurukuti Latha, Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Anuja Patil, Priyanka Garkhede, Chandralekha Gadwal, Bareddy Anusha, Aditi Gaikwad

Captain: Neeragattu Anusha, Vice-Captain: Hima Sikala