AND-W vs RAJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Match – March 16th, 2021

Andhra Women will take on Rajasthan Women in an Elite Group C match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy.

Andhra Women have won both their Women’s Senior One Day Trophy games so far. They are currently second in the Elite Group C table with a Net Run Rate of +0.397. In their previous Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match, they beat Chandigarh Women by five wickets.

Meanwhile, it has been a disappointing Women’s Senior One Day Trophy campaign for Rajasthan Women, who are yet to open their account in the competition. They are rooted at the bottom of the points table and lost their most recent Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match against Goa by six wickets.

Women’s Senior One Day Trophy: Squads to choose from

Andhra Women

Neeragattu Anusha (c), Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Vurukuti Pushpa Latha, Sikala Hima Bindu, Pothineni Venkata Sudharani, Gadwal Chandra Lekha, Ellutla Padmaja, Miriyala Durga (wk), Saranya Gadwal, Bareddy Anusha, Kedari Jyothi, Arakatavemula Srilakshmi, Henrietta Pereira, Mallika Thalluri, Avula Chinna Sireesha, Sarayu Pendyala, Venkata Sudharani Krishnaiah, Doddipalli Pravallika, Parisineati Aishwaryarai, Gunashekar Sindhuja, Jyothi Kadari, Hima Bindhu, Kokilligadda Dhathri, Mannera Harika Yadav, Narayanappa Roja, Navya Boosu, P Sri Lekha.

Rajasthan Women

Priyanka Sharma, Ayushi Garg, Sumitra Jat (c), Jyoti Choudhary (wk), Sangeeta Kumavat, Suman Meena, Tanuja Vaishnav, Kaushalya Choudhary, Sonika Sharma, R Meena, Sonal Kalal, Jyoti Menaria, Riza Sheikh, S Kishan Kumar, Sakshi Yadav, Priya Puniya, Jwala Bijarnya, Yashasvi Katta, Archna Saini, Rudrakshi Singh, Shanu Sen, Akshita Maheshwari, Arpita Choudhary, Diksha Saini, Bhavana Meena, Rinku Tank, Siddhi Sharma, Simran Choudhary, Sofi Sidhu, Dimple Kanwar, Sonam Saini.

Predicted Playing 11s

Andhra Women

Neeragattu Anusha (c), Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Vurukuti Pushpa Latha, Sikala Hima Bindu, Pothineni Venkata Sudharani, Gadwal Chandra Lekha, Ellutla Padmaja, Miriyala Durga (wk), Saranya Gadwal, Bareddy Anusha, Kedari Jyothi.

Rajasthan Women

Priyanka Sharma, Ayushi Garg, Sumitra Jat (c), Jyoti Choudhary (wk), Sangeeta Kumavat, Suman Meena, Tanuja Vaishnav, Kaushalya Choudhary, Sonika Sharma, R Meena, Sonal Kalal.

Match Details

Match: Andhra Women vs Rajasthan Women, Elite Group C Match.

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Date and Time: 16th March, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is generally a sporting one, where both batters and bowlers find help. However, the spinners could prove to be handy in the middle overs. Both sides could look to bowl first after winning the toss.

