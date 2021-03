AND-W vs VID-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women's Senior One Day Trophy Match - March 30th, 2021

In the third quarter-final match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy, the Andhra Women will take on Vidarbha Women at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Andhra Women topped the points table in Elite Group C with five wins in the same number of games in the group stage. Challa Jhansi Lakshmi is the leading run-scorer in the Andhra side with 284 runs in five innings. Gadwal Chandra Lekha leads the team's bowling unit with eight wickets from five innings.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha Women clinched the top spot in the Elite Group E table with four wins and a defeat. Bharti Fulmali has starred with the bat, scoring 283 runs in five innings. Nupur Kohale is the leading wicket-taker for Vidarbha with a whopping 15 scalps in just five innings.

Andhra are likely to defeat Vidarbha in Tuesday's contest and advance to the semi-finals.

Squads to choose from:

Andhra Women

Jyothi Subbarao Kadari, Bareddy Malli Anusha, Saranya Gadwal G, Parisineati Parisineati Ravindra Aishwaryarai, lhansi Lakshmi Ch Venkateswarlu Challa, Venkata Sudharani Krishnaiah Pothineni, Dhathri K Bhaskara Rao Kokilligadda, Pravallika D Venkat Ramana Doddipalli, Navya Boosu B, Hima Bindu Rama Chandra Rao Sikala, Sarayu Anil Kumar Pendyala, Padmaja E Samba Siva Ellutla, Vurukuti Pushpa Latha, Anusha N Venkaksh Neeruggati, Durga M Rama Rao Miriyala, Avula Chinna Sireesha, Sindhuja Gunashekar G, Harika Yadav M Srinivasa Rao Mannera, Srilakshmi A Venkata Ramana Arakatavemula, Roja K Narayanappa Narayanappa, Chandra Lekha G Krishna Gadwal

Vidarbha Women

Krutika Umesh Pophali, Sapna Rajesh Meshram, Aayushi Mahesh Thakre, Revati Sandeep Kantode, Sayali Ramrao Kamone, Gargi Sunil Wankar, Nupur Taneshwar Kohale, Minal Sanjay Bodkhe, Disha Dipak Kasat, Raveena Ramudar Singh, Snehal Sandeep Maniyar, Bharti Shrikrushna Fulmali, Shweta Ashok Naidu, Vaishnavi Uday Khandkar, Prangini Chandraprakash Chauhan, Shivani Wasudeo Dharne, Khushi Ashok Jawanjal, Prajakta Tularam Jogi, Krutika Arvind Tekade, Reena Mariya Shyam Paul, Vinaya Vinod Mate, Komal Zanzad, Achal Umesh Shahu, Harsha Pundlik Bokde, Ankita Sudhir Bhongade, Latika Madhav Inamdar, Sanya Pavan Chourasia

Probable Playing XIs

Andhra Women

Neeragattu Anusha(c), Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Vurukuti Latha, P V Sudharani, S Hima Bindu, Kedari Jyothi, Miriyala Durga(wk), Ellutla Padmaja, Gadwal Chandra Lekha, Saranya Gadwal, Bareddy Anusha

Vidarbha Women

Disha Kasat(c), Snehal Maniyar, Aayushi Thakre, Bharti Fulmali, Nupur Kohale, Reena Paul, Shweta Naidu(wk), Minal Bodkhe, Ankita Bhongade, Gargi Wankar, Vaishnavi Khandkar

Match Details

Match: Andhra Women vs Vidarbha Women

Date & Time: 30th March 2021 at 9:00 AM

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

Pacers are expected to get a lot of assistance from the surface, with spinners taking over the proceedings as the match progresses. 180-220 runs is the first innings par score, with batters finding it tough to score runs on this tricky wicket.

Women's Senior One Day Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AND-W vs VID-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Miriyala Durga, S Hima Bindu, Neeragattu Anusha, Bharti Fulmali, Ellutla Padmaja, Gadwal Chandra Lekha, Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Nupur Kohale, Ankita Bhongade, Gargi Wankar

Captain: Challa Jhansi Lakshmi Vice-captain: Ellutla Padmaja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shweta Naidu, Vurukuti Latha, P V Sudharani, Bharti Fulmali, Ellutla Padmaja, Gadwal Chandra Lekha, Ellutla Padmaja, Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Nupur Kohale, Gargi Wankar, Saranya Gadwal

Captain: Bharti Fulmali Vice-captain: Gadwal Chandra Lekha