ANG-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 5

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the fifth match of the Pondicherry Women’s T10 tournament between Angels Women and Diamonds Women on Saturday, June 11.

Angels Women started the tournament on a winning note with a seven-wicket victory over Queens Women. But they soon lost their momentum as they went down against the Princess Women by nine wickets in their second encounter.

They will be keen to get back to winning ways before it gets too late.

The Diamonds Women also share a similar fate as they started the season opener by defeating the Princess Women by nine wickets. But they lost to Queens Women by seven runs in their second match.

They need more collective effort from their experienced players in order to bag another win in this encounter.

ANG-W vs DIA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ANG-W

Janaki Ramasamy(c), Shilpa Sahu, Payal Balmik, Likhitha Vilveetil, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Rubavathi Gubendiran(wk), Honey Yadav, Kavisha Elayaperuma, Rupashri Selvaperumal, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Swetha Kandasamy

DIA-W

Yuvashri Karthikeyan(c), Poonam Khemnar, Rohini Mane, Aafiya Khan(wk), Arthika Velmurugan, Lella Tejaswini, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Arunadevi Sekar, Ajini PS, Anjana B, Uma Venkatesan

Match Details

Match: ANG-W vs DIA-W, 5th Match, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022.

Date & Time: June 11, 2022, Saturday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The surface has been supporting batters and bowlers equally right from the start of the competition. Any score above 90 would be quite tough to chase on this 22-yard strip. Batters would need to toil hard in the second innings to produce runs.

Today’s ANG-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aafiya Khan of the Diamonds Women hasn't created an impact with the bat so far but she has given a good number of fantasy points from behind the wickets. We can trust her to continue the good work.

Batters

Diamonds batter Srimeera Chandrasekaran has scored only two runs with the willow and picked up one wicket with the ball so far. We can expect her to put up a good show with both the bat and the ball in order to give some valuable points in the XI.

Arthika Velmurugan, the Diamonds' batter, has scored 25 runs in two innings and looks promising to make it big in the upcoming encounters.

All-rounders

Poonam Khemnar, the Diamonds all-rounder, has scored 57 runs with the willow and picked up one wicket. By giving her a good number of points in both departments, she can be a good multiplier option.

Rohini Mane is another Diamonds all-rounder who bats at No. 3 and bowls her full quota of two overs. Though she hasn't created an impact with the bat, she has picked up three wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Payal Balmik, the Angels Women's bowler, has scored 31 runs with the willow and scalped one wicket with the ball. We expect her to continue her good work with both the bat and the ball in this contest.

Diamonds Women bowler Lella Tejaswini has picked up two wickets with the ball in hand. Moreover, she has collected some impressive points as a fielder.

Top 5 best players to pick in ANG-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Poonam Khemnar (DIA-W) - 141 Points

Rohini Mane (DIA-W) - 117 Points

Yuvashri Karthikeyan (DIA-W) - 92 Points

Payal Balmik (ANG-W) - 80 Points

Lella Tejaswini (DIA-W) - 80 Points

Important stats for ANG-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Poonam Khemnar (DIA-W) - 57 runs and one wicket

Rohini Mane (DIA-W) - Three wickets

Yuvashri Karthikeyan (DIA-W) - 36 runs and one wicket

Payal Balmik (ANG-W) - 31 runs and one wicket

Lella Tejaswini (DIA-W) - Two wickets

ANG-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aafiya Khan, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Arthika Velmurugan, Rupashri Selvaperumal, Poonam Khemnar, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Rohini Mane, Shilpa Sahu, Kavisha Elayaperuma, Lella Tejaswini, Payal Balmik

Captain: Rohini Mane | Vice Captain: Poonam Khemnar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aafiya Khan, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Arunadevi Sekar, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Poonam Khemnar, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Rohini Mane, Shilpa Sahu, Lella Tejaswini, Payal Balmik, Gokulnandhini Murugesan

Captain: Shilpa Sahu | Vice Captain: Yuvashri Karthikeyan

