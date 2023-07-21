ANG-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T20, Match 10

The 10th match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will see Angels Women (ANG-W) squaring off against Diamonds Women (DIA-W) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry on Friday, July 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ANG-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Diamonds Women have won two of their last four matches of the season. Angels Women, too, have won two of their last four matches of the season. Diamonds Women will give it their all to win the match, but Angels Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ANG-W vs DIA-W Match Details

The 10th match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will be played on July 21 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 1:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ANG-W vs DIA-W, Match 10

Date and Time: July 21 2023, 1:45 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. The last match played on this pitch was between Princess Women and Angels Women, where a total of 267 were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

ANG-W vs DIA-W Form Guide

ANG-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

DIA-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

ANG-W vs DIA-W Probable Playing XI

ANG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shilpa Sahu, Nisha Seetharamun, Rohini Mane, Dirisha S, Tharigha J, Likhitha VG, Sonal Patil (c), Vedhavarsha S, Arthika Velmurugan G, Johnstephy Elumalai (wk), Payal Balmik

DIA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Yashi Premkumar Pandey, Shini Janani M, TS Hasabnis, Usha S, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Jyothi Kadari, Betha Raghavika (wk), Jeevitha Sankaradass, Anjana B (c), Amruta Satsangi

ANG-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J J Elumalai

J J Elumalai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. B Raghavika is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Sahu

S Sahu and T Hasabnis are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Y Karthikeyan played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Patil

A Satsangi and S Patil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will batt in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Balmik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Kadari

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Kadari and R Mane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Murugesan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ANG-W vs DIA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sahu

S Sahu will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 396 points in the last four matches.

J Kadari

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Kadari the captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 413 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for ANG-W vs DIA-W, Match 10

J Kadari

T Hasabnis

S Patil

P Balmik

S Sahu

Angels Women vs Diamonds Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Angels Women vs Diamonds Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J J Elumalai

Batters: T Nigam, S Sahu, Y Karthikeyan

All-rounders: S Patil, P Balmik, A Satsangi

Bowlers: J Kadari, R Mane, G Murugesan, R Thirugnanam

Angels Women vs Diamonds Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Raghavika

Batters: T Nigam, S Sahu, Y Karthikeyan, Y Premkumar

All-rounders: S Patil, P Balmik, A Satsangi

Bowlers: J Kadari, R Mane, G Murugesan