ANG-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T20, Match 3

The third match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will see Angels Women (ANG-W) squaring off against Diamonds Women (DIA-W) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry on Tuesday, July 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ANG-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Angels Women lost their last match against Queens Women by six runs. Diamonds Women, on the other hand, lost their last match of the season against Princess Women by 76 runs. Diamonds Women will give it their all to win the match, but Angels Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ANG-W vs DIA-W Match Details

The third match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will be played on July 18 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ANG-W vs DIA-W, Match 3

Date and Time: July 18, 2023, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. The last match played on this pitch was between Princess Women and Diamonds Women, where a total of 196 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

ANG-W vs DIA-W Form Guide

ANG-W - L

DIA-W - L

ANG-W vs DIA-W Probable Playing XI

ANG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shilpa Sahu, Rohini Mane, Dirisha S, Likhitha VG, Vedhavarsha S, Sonal Patil (c), Arthika Velmurugan G, Dhanya V, Johnstephy Elumalai (wk), Payal Balmik, Gokulnandhini Murugesan

DIA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

TS Hasabnis, Yuvashri Karthikeyan (c), Jyothi Kadari, Divya Shanmugam, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Reena Thirugnanam S, Betha Raghavika (wk), Anjana B, Lella Tejaswini, Anika Kumaresan, Amruta Satsangi

ANG-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Elumalai

J Elumalai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. B Raghavika is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Sahu

S Sahu and Y Karthikeyan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Hasabnis played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Balmik

P Balmik and A Satsangi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Patil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Tejaswini

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Kadari and L Tejaswini. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Mane is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ANG-W vs DIA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sahu

S Sahu will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She scored three runs and took four wickets in the last match.

P Balmik

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Balmik the captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She smashed 52 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ANG-W vs DIA-W, Match 3

A Satsangi

L Tejaswini

P Balmik

S Patil

S Sahu

Angels Women vs Diamonds Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Angels Women vs Diamonds Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Elumalai

Batters: Y Karthikeyan, S Sahu

All-rounders: A Satsangi, P Balmik, S Patil, V S

Bowlers: L Tejaswini, R Thirugnanam, R Mane, J Kadari

Angels Women vs Diamonds Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Raghavika

Batters: S Sahu

All-rounders: A Satsangi, P Balmik, S Patil, V S

Bowlers: L Tejaswini, R Thirugnanam, R Mane, J Kadari, Dirisha S