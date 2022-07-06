ANG-W vs LIO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 6

Angels Women face Lionesses Women (ANG-W vs LIO-W) in the sixth match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 on Wednesday, July 6. The Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Pondicherry will host this match.

Angels Women started off with a 11-run victory against Queens Women. However, they failed to build on the momentum as they suffered a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Princess Women in their previous match. Angels Women will be keen to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Lionesses Women have had a similar run in the tournament so far. They won their opening game against Princess Women by 14 runs. Their next outing against Queens Women saw them crash to a 29-run loss.

Lionesses Women will also be eager to make a come-back, which makes this an exciting contest.

ANG-W vs LIO-W Probable Playing XIs

Angels Women

Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Swetha Kandasamy, Janaki R Ramasamy, Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Sagarikka SK, Amruta Saran, Shaine Lincy, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, BVV Niharika, Nisha Seetharamun

Lionesses Women

Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Anjana B, Arthika Velmurugan, Arunadevi Sekar, Lella Tejaswini, Prasanna Mohanraj, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Uma Venkatesan, Sathiabama Zayasankar, Dirisha S, Selvarani Velayuthama

Match Details

ANG-W vs LIO-W, Pondicherry Women's T10, Match 6

Date & Time: July 6, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pondicherry Siechem Ground offers equal assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. Spinners have a key role to play on this surface. The team that wins the toss should look to bat first and put the runs on the board.

Today's ANG-W vs LIO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rubavathi Gubendiran is a safe pick behind the stumps. The wicket-keeper batter from Angels Women can make some key contributions with the willow and is a valuable choice for this contest.

Batter

Ramdas Sandhya Mounika from Angels Women has performed well in the tournament so far. She has scored 45 runs in two matches and is known to provide the team with good starts. Ramdas Sandhya Mounika is definitely an important inclusion for your Dream11 fantasy side.

All-rounder

Janaki Ramasamy, skipper of Angels Women, is a fine all-rounder. She put up a good performance with both the bat and the ball in the last match. Janaki scored an unbeaten 25 and picked up a wicket as well. The skipper will have to lead from the front in this clash.

Bowler

Uma Venkatesan is in top form with the ball in this edition. She has picked up four wickets from two games for Lionesses Women. Uma has consistently grabbed a couple of wickets in each game. She is a must-pick for this contest.

Five best players to pick in ANG-W vs LIO-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ramdas Sandhya Mounika (Angels Women)

Janaki Ramasamy (Angels Women)

Uma Venkatesan (Lionesses Women)

Sathiabama Zayasankar (Lionesses Women)

Yuvashri Karthikeyan (Lionesses Women)

Key stats for ANG-W vs LIO-W Dream11 Prediction Team

(Includes Stats from Previous Edition)

Yuvashri Karthikeyan: 199 runs and five wickets

Janaki Ramasamy: 38 runs and six wickets

Sathiabama Zayasankar: Six wickets

Uma Venkatesan: Four wickets

ANG-W vs LIO-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rubavathi Gubendiran, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Yuvashri Karhikeyan, Anjana B, Janaki Ramasamy, Amruta Saran, Arunadevi Sekar, Uma Venkatesan, Sathiabama Zayasankar, Srimeera Chandrasekaran

Captain: Janaki Ramasamy Vice-captain: Sathiabama Zayasankar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rubavathi Gubendiran, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Prasanna Mohanraj, Janaki Ramasamy, Amruta Saran, Arunadevi Sekar, Uma Venkatesan, Sathiabama Zayasankar, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Kavisha Elayaperumal

Captain: Janaki Ramasamy Vice-captain: Yuvashri Karthikeyan

