ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Byju’s Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 4

Angels Women (ANG-W) will lock horns with Princess Women (PRI-W) in Match 4 of the Pondicherry Women'sT10 2022 on Friday, June 10. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground will host this contest.

Angels began their campaign with a convincing win over Queens Women. Bowling first, they put up a decent effort to restrict Queens to 89/2 in 10 overs. Shilpa Sahu then top-scored with 31 at the top as Angels got over the line in 9.2 overs with as many as seven wickets in hand. They will aim to build on their victory in this match as well.

Meanwhile, Princess lost their opening game by nine wickets against Diamonds Women. They could only manage to put up 74/6 batting first despite having started well. Diamonds made light work of the chase as they got the job done in 7.5 overs. Princess will be eager to bounce back in this match.

ANG-W vs PRI-W Probable Playing 11 today

ANG-W

Shilpa Sahu, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Payal Balmik, Rupashri Selvaperumal, Honey Yadav, Janaki Ramasamy (c), Likhitha Vilveeti, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Rubavathi Gubendiran (wk), Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Swetha Kandasamy.

PRI-W

Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar, Radhika Pandian, Ramya M Latha (c), Sonal Patil, Hemavathy Arunchalam, BVV Niharika, Shreedevi Rathord, Sherly Rani Bonro, Abirame Ramamurthy, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Sagarikka SK.

Match Details

Match: ANG-W vs PRI-W, 4th Match, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022.

Date & Time: June 10th 2022, 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

Batting in the first innings has not been as easy in the matches played so far. There is help for the bowlers and batters will have to take their time in the middle before playing their shots.

The team that wins the toss should look to bowl first at this venue.

Today’s ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ramya M Latha, skipper of Princess, will be keen to lead from the front with the bat this time around. She is also handy with the gloves behind the stumps.

Batters

Shilpa Sahu top-scored for Angels in their first game. She anchored the innings with a 24-ball 31 that included five boundaries and is expected to give them a good start with the bat once again in this game.

All-rounders

Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar is a key all-rounder for Princess. She can score crucial runs and also chip in with wickets. Dewannavar scored 28 runs in the first game and will be keen to put up a good all-round show.

Payal Balmik is another all-rounder to look out for. She is economical with the ball, returning with figures of 1/8 from her two overs. Balmik also bats at the top of the order and can score some valuable runs.

Bowler

Kavisha Elayaperumal is one of the key bowlers for Angels. She is expected to provide her side with key breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ramya M Latha (Princess): 8 points.

Shilpa Sahu (Angels): 54 points.

Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar (Princess): 39 points.

Payal Balmik (Angels): 50 points.

Kavisha Elayaperumal (Angels): 33 points.

Important stats for ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Shilpa Sahu: 1088 runs and 12 wickets.

Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar: 1760 runs and 33 wickets.

Payal Balmik: Nine runs and three wickets.

Kavisha Elayaperumal: 27 runs.

ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramya M Latha, Rubavathi Gubendiran, Rupashri Selvaperumal, BVV Niharika, Hemavathy Arunachalam, Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar, Sonal Patil, Shilpa Sahu, Abirame Ramamurthy, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Payal Balmik.

Captain: Shilpa Sahu | Vice-captain: Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramya M Latha, BVV Niharika, Hemavathy Arunchalam, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Janaki Ramasamy, Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar, Sonal Patil, Shilpa Sahu, Abirame Ramamurthy, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Payal Balmik.

Captain: Hemavathy Arunachalam | Vice-captain: Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar.

