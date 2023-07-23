ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T20, Final

The Final match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will see Angels Women (ANG-W) squaring off against Princess Women (PRI-W) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry on Sunday, July 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Angels Women have won four of their last six matches. Princess Women, on the other hand, have three victories in six appearances.

Princess Women will give it their all to win the match, but Angels Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ANG-W vs PRI-W Match Details

The Final match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will be played on July 23 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ANG-W vs PRI-W, Final

Date and Time: 23rd July 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. The last match played on this pitch was between Queens Women and Angels Women, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

ANG-W vs PRI-W Form Guide

ANG-W - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

PRI-W - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

ANG-W vs PRI-W Probable Playing XI

ANG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shilpa Sahu, Rohini Mane, Dirisha S, Likhitha VG, Vedhavarsha S, Sonal Patil (c), Arthika Velmurugan G, Dhanya V, Johnstephy Elumalai (wk), Payal Balmik, Gokulnandhini Murugesan

PRI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sivasankari Ramasamy (wk), Shivi Pandey, BVV Niharika, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Sushmitha Raja, Simran Rashidee, Kavisha Elayaperumal-C, Uma Maheshwari-V, SherlyRani Baburaj-B, Rebecca Arul, Abirame Ramamurthy-R

ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Elumalai

J Elumalai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. S Ramasamy is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Anil

S Pandey and S Anil are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Niharika played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Sahu

R Mane and S Sahu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Patil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Ramamurthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ramamurthy and G Murugesan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Arul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ANG-W vs PRI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sahu

S Sahu will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 592 points in the last six matches.

S Anil

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Anil as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 428 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for ANG-W vs PRI-W, Final

S Anil

P Balmik

S Patil

S Sahu

K Elayaperumal

Angels Women vs Princess Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Angels Women vs Princess Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Elumalai

Batters: S Anil (c), S Pandey

All-rounders: K Elayaperumal, P Balmik, S Patil, S Sahu (vc), R Mane

Bowlers: G Murugesan, A Ramamurthy, R Mane

Angels Women vs Princess Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Elumalai

Batters: S Anil

All-rounders: K Elayaperumal, P Balmik, S Patil (vc), S Sahu (c), R Mane

Bowlers: G Murugesan, A Ramamurthy, R Mane, S Baburaj