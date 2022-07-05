ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 4

Angels Women and Princess Women (ANG-W vs PRI-W) lock horns in the fourth match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 on Tuesday, July 5. The Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Pondicherry is the venue for this fixture.

Angels Women are the defending champions from the previous edition of the tournament. They began their title defense with a 11-run win over Queens Women in their opening game of this edition.

Angels Women will want to carry the momentum forward and keep their successful run going.

Princess Women, on the other hand, did not have the start they would have liked in this edition. Their first match against Lionesses Women ended in a 14-run defeat.

Chasing a target of 80 runs, they could only manage to get to 65/4 in the end. Princess Women will be keen to make a comeback and register their win of the tournament.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

Angels Women

Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Swetha Kandasamy, Janaki R Ramasamy, Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Sagarikka SK, Amruta Saran, Shaine Lincy, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, BVV Niharika, Nisha Seetharamun

Princess Women

Radhika Pandian, Sonal Patil, Likhitha Vilveetil, Ramya M Latha (C), Dhanushree Sivaraman, Abirame Ramamurthy, Kanimozhi Karunanithi, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Hemavathy Arunachalam, Nithya N, Susmitha Raja.

Match Details

Match: ANG-W vs PRI-W, Pondicherry Women's T10, Match 4

Date & Time: July 5, 2022; 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue will offer equal assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. It is a balanced surface and the spinners are expected to play a key role. The average first innings total at this venue is 75.

Today's ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ramya M Latha is a wicketkeeper-batter from Princess Women and is also the captain of the side. She can make decent contributions with the willow and is a fine pick behind the stumps as well. Ramya is a valuable pick for this match.

Batters

Radhika Pandian is a top-order batter from Princess Women. She can get the team off to steady starts with her vital contributions as a batter. Radhika can also chip in with a couple of crucial overs for her side.

All-rounders

Amruta Saran helped Queens Women get off to a winning start with a fine all-round performance. She scored 25 runs with the bat and picked up a wicket with the ball as well. Amruta is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Srimeera Chandrasekaran is a fine pick in the bowling category. She picked up a couple of wickets against Queens Women in the first match. Srimeera is a valuable inclusion as well.

Five best players to pick in ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ramya M Latha (Princess Women)

Radhika Pandian (Princess Women)

Amruta Saran (Angels Women)

Kavisha Elayaperumal (Angels Women)

Srimeera Chadrasekaran (Angels Women)

Key stats for ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

(Includes Stats from Previous Edition)

Kavisha Elayaperumal C: 96 runs and five wickets

Radhika Pandian: 46 runs and two wickets

Srimeera Chandrasekaran: Three wickets

Amruta Saran: 25 runs and one wicket

ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rubavathi Gubendiran, Ramya M Latha, Radhika Pandian, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Hemavathy Arunachalam, Amruta Saran, Sonal Patil, Janaki Ramasamy, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Abirame Ramamurthy

Captain: Radhika Pandian Vice-captain: Amruta Saran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramya M Latha, Radhika Pandian, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Hemavathy Arunachalam, Amruta Saran, Sonal Patil, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Abirame Ramamurthy, Gokulnandhini Murugesan

Captain: Amruta Saran Vice-captain: Kavisha Elayaperumal.

LIVE POLL Q. Amruta to score 30 plus runs and pick up a wicket? Yes No 0 votes so far