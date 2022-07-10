ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Final

Angels Women (ANG-W) will lock horns with Princess Women (PRI-W) in the final of the Pondicherry Women's T10 on Sunday, July 10, at the Siechem Ground in Pondicherry.

Angels Women finished at the top of the table with five wins from six matches, claiming 10 points. They beat Lionesses Women by 30 runs in their last league game to keep their winning run intact. The dominant Angels Women have been the best team by far in the tournament.

Princess Women, on the other hand, beat Queens Women by 33 runs to claim second position on the table and make it to the final. They have three wins and as many defeats from six games.

The two teams have played each other twice in this tournament, winning one game apiece, setting up for an exciting summit clash.

ANG-W vs PRI-W Probable Playing XIs

Angels Women

Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Swetha Kandasamy, Janaki R Ramasamy, Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Sagarikka SK, Amruta Saran, Bakkialakshmi Murugan, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, BVV Niharika, Nisha Seetharamun.

Princess Women

Radhika Pandian, Sonal Patil, Ramya M Latha (c), Likhitha Vilveetil, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Kanimozhi Karunanithi, Abirame Ramamurthy, Sushmitha Raja, Nithya N, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Keerthana Krishnamoorthy.

Match Details

Match: ANG-W vs PRI-W, Pondicherry Women's T10, Final

Date & Time: July 10, 2022; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced. Spinners will continue to dominate on this surface and batters need to be careful while playing their shots. The average first-innings total is 71.

Today's ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rubavathi Gubendiran is a fine pick behind the stumps. She can also make some handy contributions with the bat when needed. Gubendiran is a valuable pick for this contest.

Batter

Likhitha Vilveetil has been in top form with the bat in this tournament. She scored 145 runs in the league stage. Likhitha struck an unbeaten 47 in the previous game against Queens Women to help them book their place in the final. She has been consistent and is a key pick for this contest.

All-rounder

Sonal Patil is a top all-rounder from Princess Women. She slammed a five-ball 16 in the previous match and picked up a wicket with the ball as well. She has made vital contributions with both the bat and the ball throughout the tournament and is a must-pick for this match.

Bowler

Janaki Ramasamy, skipper of Angels Women, put up another brilliant display with the ball in their final league game. She picked up two wickets, taking her tally to eight for the tournament. Ramasamy has led from the front and is a great inclusion for this contest.

5 best players to pick in ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ramdas Sandhya Mounika (Angels Women)

Likhitha Vilveetil (Princess Women)

Sonal Patil (Princess Women)

Kavisha Elayaperumal (Angels Women)

Janaki Ramasamy (Angels Women)

Key stats for ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

(Includes Stats from Previous Edition)

Ramdas Sandhya Mounika: 105 runs and two wickets

Janaki Ramasamy: 38 runs and 13 wickets

Kavisha Elayaperumal: 194 runs and six wickets

Sonal Patil: 103 runs and five wickets

ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rubavathi Gubendiran, Likhitha Vilveetil, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, BVV Niharika, Sonal Patil, Radhika Pandian, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Janaki Ramasamy, Srimeeri Chandrasekaran, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Abirame Ramamurthy.

Captain: Sonal Patil. Vice-captain: Janaki Ramasamy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rubavathi Gubendiran, Likhitha Vilveetil, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, BVV Niharika, Sonal Patil, Amruta Saran, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Janaki Ramasamy, Srimeeri Chandrasekaran, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Kanimozhi Karunanithi.

Captain: Likitha Vilveetil. Vice-captain: Amruta Saran.

