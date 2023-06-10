ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T10 2023, Match 10

The 10th match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will see Angels Women (ANG-W) squaring off against Princess Women (PRI-W) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Saturday, June 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Angels Women have won two of their last four matches. Princess Women, too, have won two of their last four matches of the season. Angels Women will give it their all to win the match, but Princess Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ANG-W vs PRI-W Match Details

The 10th match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will be played on June 10 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ANG-W vs PRI-W, Match 10

Date and Time: June 10, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Diamonds Women and Princess Women, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

ANG-W vs PRI-W Form Guide

ANG-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

PRI-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

ANG-W vs PRI-W Probable Playing XI

ANG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shivanti Gupta, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Johnstephy J Elumalai (wk), Ananya Hegde, Divya Shanmugam (c), Rohini Mane, BVV Niharika, Arthika Velmurugan-G, Pooja Saravanan, Tamanna Nigam, Sobhana Asha

PRI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Poonam Khemnar, Sunayana Mishra (wk), Sayali A Lonkar, Nandhini Chandrasekaran (c), Prerana Kini, Tanishka Sen, Reena Thirugnanam, Arunadevi Sekar, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Abirame Ramamurth, Lella Tejaswini

ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Mishra

S Mishra is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. J Elumalai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Anil

S Gupta and S Anil are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Y Karthikeyan played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Asha

S Asha and P Nanasaheb are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Nigam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Mane

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Mane and R Thirugnanam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Tejaswini is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ANG-W vs PRI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Nanasaheb

P Nanasaheb will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 348 points in the last four matches.

S Asha

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Asha the captain as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 230 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for ANG-W vs PRI-W, Match 10

P Nanasaheb

T Nigam

S Asha

A Hegde

R Mane

Angels Women vs Princess Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Angels Women vs Princess Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Mishra

Batters: S Anil, S Gupta, Y Karthikeyan

All-rounders: T Nigam, S Asha, A Hegde, P Nanasaheb, N Chandrasekaran

Bowlers: R Thirugnanam, R Mane

Angels Women vs Princess Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Mishra

Batters: S Anil, S Gupta, Y Karthikeyan

All-rounders: T Nigam, S Asha, A Hegde, P Nanasaheb

Bowlers: R Thirugnanam, R Mane, L Tejaswini

