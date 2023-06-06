ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pondicherry Womens T10 match – June 6, 2023

The inaugural match of the Pondicherry Womens T10 League is all set to kick off on June 6 at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. Angels Women will square off against Queens Women in what appears to be a promising encounter, with the match scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM IST.

Both teams have all to play for in the opening match of the tournament and would be looking to hit the ground running with a comfortable win on the board.

Angels Women have a dominant track record leading into this fixture as they have convincingly won their five fixtures in emphatic style. In comparison, Queens Women only one two games in their last five matches.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Angels Women have a clear upper hand as they have bamboozled Queens Women on four out of five occasions.

Let us look at the top three players you should consider picking as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Yuvashri Karthikeyan (ANG-W) - 8 credits

Yuvashri Karthikeyan has an exceptional batting record to her name. In six T10 matches, she has scored 164 runs at a stunning average of 41 which also includes her best individual score of 63. Her strike rate is at a phenomenal high of 151.8 and has smashed 12 fours and eight sixes so far in her short T10 career.

Yuvashri can go a long way once she starts getting more games under her belt and hence, we recommend you pick her as your captain or vice-captain for your upcoming ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction match.

#2 BVV Niharika (ANG-W) - 9 credits

Niharika has performed well in the earlier Siechem Pondicherry T10 edition. She scored 119 runs in 11 innings and had a commendable strike rate of over 130. With a substantial amount of experience and a volume of runs under her belt, she is certainly someone who should feature in your ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Sonal Patil (QUN-W) - 8.5 credits

Sonal Patil is a very promising all-rounder who has a formidable record to her name. In six T10 innings, Sonal averages 22 with the bat and has a strike rate of just over 100. She also has two 20-plus scores to her name.

However, her record with the ball in T10 cricket is not as impressive as her batting but in T20 cricket she has already bagged 11 wickets.

Sonal can be a true asset for her side and therefore, she should be someone to watch out for as a captain or vice-captain for your ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction match.

