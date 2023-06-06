ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T10 2023, Match 1

The 1st match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will see Angels Women (ANG-W) squaring off against Queens Women (QUN-W) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Tuesday, June 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and would look to get off to a positive start.

Ahead of the game, Angels Women looks a formidable side, and are likely to prevail over Queens Women.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Match Details

The 1st match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will be played on June 6 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ANG-W vs QUN-W, Match 1

Date and Time: 6th June 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on pitch.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Form Guide

ANG-W - Will be playing their first match

QUN-W - Will be playing their first match

ANG-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XI

ANG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shaine Lincy (wk), Johnstephy Elumalai, BVV Niharika, Shivanti Gupta, Divya Shanmugam, Rohini Mane, Arthika Velmurugan G, Ananya Hegde, Sivasakthi Ramesh, Arunthathi Kumar, Divya Murugadass

QUN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Jeevitha Sankaradass (wk), Likhitha VG, Rebecca Arul, Sushmitha Raja, Sonal Patil, Amruta Satsangi, Varsha Choudhary, Dirisha S, Dhivya Mohanraj, Vasanthi Dhanraj, SherlyRani Baburaj B

ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Sankaradass

J Sankaradass is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. S Lincy is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Niharika

Likhitha VG and B Niharika are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Karthikeyan played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Patil

D Shanmugam and S Patil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Satsangi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Asha

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Pandey and S Asha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Mohanraj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ANG-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Patil

S Patil will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

D Shanmugam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Shanmugam as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ANG-W vs QUN-W, Match 1

S Patil

D Shanmugam

A Satsangi

B Niharika

R Mane

Angels Women vs Queens Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Angels Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Sankaradass

Batters: B Niharika, Y Karthikeyan, S Gupta, Likhitha VG

All-rounders: S Patil (c), A Satsangi, R Mane, D Shanmugam (vc)

Bowlers: S Asha, S Pandey

Angels Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Sankaradass

Batters: B Niharika (vc), Y Karthikeyan, Likhitha VG

All-rounders: S Patil (c), A Satsangi, R Mane, D Shanmugam

Bowlers: S Asha, D Mohanraj, P Saravanan

