ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T10 2023, Match 7

The 7th match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will see Angels Women (ANG-W) squaring off against Queens Women (QUN-W) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Friday, June 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Angels Women have won one of their last three matches. Queens Women, on the other hand, have two victories in three appearances.
Angels Women will give it their all to win the match, but Queens Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
ANG-W vs QUN-W Match Details
The 7th match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will be played on June 9 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ANG-W vs QUN-W, Match 7
Date and Time: 9th June 2023, 9:15 AM IST
Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Queens Women and Princess Women, where a total of 172 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
ANG-W vs QUN-W Form Guide
ANG-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches
QUN-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches
ANG-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XI
ANG-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Shivanti Gupta, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Johnstephy J Elumalai (wk), Ananya Hegde, Divya Shanmugam (c), Rohini Mane, BVV Niharika, Arthika Velmurugan-G, Pooja Saravanan, Tamanna Nigam, Sobhana Asha
QUN-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Shivi Pandey, Sonal Patil (c), Varsha Choudhary, Amruta Satsangi Saran, Likhitha-VG, Rebecca Arul, Rinki Rajak, SherlyRani Baburaj-B, Sivasankari Ramasamy (wk), Priyanka Kaushal, Dirisha-S
ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
S Ramasamy
S Ramasamy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. J Elumalai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
R Rajak
Likhitha VG and R Rajak are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Karthikeyan played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
S Patil
S Asha and S Patil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Hegde is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
Bowlers
P Kaushal
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Mane and P Kaushal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Shanmugam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
ANG-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices
S Patil
S Patil will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 153 points in the last three matches.
S Asha
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Asha as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 235 points in the last three matches.
5 Must-Picks for ANG-W vs QUN-W, Match 7
S Patil
P Kaushal
S Asha
A Hegde
R Mane
Angels Women vs Queens Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Angels Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Ramasamy
Batters: R Rajak, Y Karthikeyan
All-rounders: S Patil, A Satsangi, V Choudhary, T Nigam, S Asha, A Hegde
Bowlers: P Kaushal, R Mane
Angels Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Ramasamy
Batters: R Rajak, Likhitha VG
All-rounders: S Patil, A Satsangi, V Choudhary, T Nigam, S Asha, A Hegde
Bowlers: P Kaushal, R Mane
