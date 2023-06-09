ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T10 2023, Match 7

The 7th match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will see Angels Women (ANG-W) squaring off against Queens Women (QUN-W) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Friday, June 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Angels Women have won one of their last three matches. Queens Women, on the other hand, have two victories in three appearances.

Angels Women will give it their all to win the match, but Queens Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Match Details

The 7th match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will be played on June 9 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ANG-W vs QUN-W, Match 7

Date and Time: 9th June 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Queens Women and Princess Women, where a total of 172 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Form Guide

ANG-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

QUN-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

ANG-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XI

ANG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shivanti Gupta, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Johnstephy J Elumalai (wk), Ananya Hegde, Divya Shanmugam (c), Rohini Mane, BVV Niharika, Arthika Velmurugan-G, Pooja Saravanan, Tamanna Nigam, Sobhana Asha

QUN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shivi Pandey, Sonal Patil (c), Varsha Choudhary, Amruta Satsangi Saran, Likhitha-VG, Rebecca Arul, Rinki Rajak, SherlyRani Baburaj-B, Sivasankari Ramasamy (wk), Priyanka Kaushal, Dirisha-S

ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ramasamy

S Ramasamy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. J Elumalai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Rajak

Likhitha VG and R Rajak are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Karthikeyan played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Patil

S Asha and S Patil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Hegde is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Kaushal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Mane and P Kaushal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Shanmugam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ANG-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Patil

S Patil will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 153 points in the last three matches.

S Asha

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Asha as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 235 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for ANG-W vs QUN-W, Match 7

S Patil

P Kaushal

S Asha

A Hegde

R Mane

Angels Women vs Queens Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Angels Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ramasamy

Batters: R Rajak, Y Karthikeyan

All-rounders: S Patil, A Satsangi, V Choudhary, T Nigam, S Asha, A Hegde

Bowlers: P Kaushal, R Mane

Angels Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ramasamy

Batters: R Rajak, Likhitha VG

All-rounders: S Patil, A Satsangi, V Choudhary, T Nigam, S Asha, A Hegde

Bowlers: P Kaushal, R Mane

Poll : 0 votes