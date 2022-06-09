ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 1

Angels Women square off against Queens Women in the first match of the Byju’s Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Thursday, 9 June.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Hence, they will be keen to start on a winning note.

This tournament is an opportunity for players from both sides to showcase their talent. It will provide them with a platform to develop their skills.

Princess Women and Diamonds Women are the other two teams that are a part of this four-team tournament.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing 11 today

Angels Women

Shaine Lincy, Shilpa Sahu, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Honey Yadav, Nisha Seetharamun, Janaki R Ramasamy, Nithya N, Likhitha VG, Rupashrl Selvaperumal S, Dhivya Mohanraj, Kavisha Elayaperumal C.

Queens Women

Johnstephy Elumalai, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Sneha S, Anitha Raghupathy, Pooja Saravanan, Usha S, Sri Lakshmi P, Reena Thirugnanam S, Taniyaa Sangar, Abhilasha Patil, Hema Sri Aravamuthan.

Match Details

ANG-W vs QUN-W, 1st Match, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022

Date & Time: June 9th 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

It is a low-scoring venue where batting has not been easy in the first innings. Bowlers will be aided by the surface and batters need to spend time in the middle before playing their shots. The average first innings total at this venue is 105. Teams winning the toss should look to bowl first as teams chasing have a good record at this ground.

Today’s ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnstephy Elumalai from Queens Women is the wicket-keeper batter to watch out for. Batting at the top of the order, she can provide the team with a good start and contribute from behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Nandhini Chandrasekaran is an experienced batter who has represented Pondicherry Women U-23 and Pondicherry Women. She is expected to make a vital contribution with the bat for Queens Women.

All-rounders

Reena Thirugnanam also carries experience having played for Pondicherry Women U-23 and Pondicherry Women. She is known for her wicket-taking abilities and is also handy with the bat.

Janaki Ramasamy is another all-rounder to look out for. She is economical with the ball and picks up key wickets in the middle. Janaki can also make some vital contributions with the bat.

Bowler

Kavisha Elayaperumal is one of the key bowlers for Angels Women. She is expected to provide her side with key breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Johnstephy Elumalai (QUN-W)

Nandhini Chandrasekaran (QUN-W)

Reena Thirugnanam (QUN-W)

Janaki Ramasamy (ANG-W)

Kavisha Elayaperumal (ANG-W)

Important stats for ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nandhini Chandrasekaran: 13 runs

Reena Thirugnanam: 10 runs and three wickets

Janaki Ramasamy: 11 runs and four wickets

Kavisha Elayaperumal: 11 runs

ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnstephy Elumalai, Shaine Lincy, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Honey Yadav, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Shilpa Sahu, Reena Thirugnanam, Janaki Ramasamy, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, D Mohanraj, Kavisha Elayaperumal

Captain: Nandhini Chandrasekaran. Vice-captain: Janaki Ramasamy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnstephy Elumalai, A Raghupathy, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Pooja Sarvanan, Reena Thirugnanam, Janaki Ramasamy, Nithya N, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Taniyaa Sangar, Kavisha Elayaperumal.

Captain: Janaki Ramasamy. Vice-captain: Shilpa Sahu

