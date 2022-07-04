ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 2

Angels Women and Queens Women (ANG-W vs QUN-W) will clash in the second match of the Pondicherry Women’s T10 on Monday, July 4. The Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Pondicherry will host this contest.

Angels and Queens enjoyed similar campaigns in the previous edition of the Women’s Pondicherry T10 league which was held in June. The teams finished second and first, respectively, with two wins and one loss each.

Later, they advanced to the finals where Angels lifted their first title after defeating Queens by 18 runs. The former will now try to replicate similar performances this season as well. Queens, on the other hand, will want to secure the title this time around.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

Angels Women

Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Swetha Kandasamy, Janaki R Ramasamy, Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Sagarikka SK, Amruta Satsangi, Shaine Lincy, Bakkialakshmi Murugan, BVV Niharika, Nisha Seetharamun.

Queens Women

Johnstephy Elumalai, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Roshini Natarajan, Sri Lakshmi P, Usha S, Pooja Saravanan, Reena Thirugnanam S, Soundharya A Arumugan, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Anitha Raghupathy, Ruprashi Selvaperumal S.

Match Details

Match: ANG-W vs QUN-W, Pondicherry Women's T10, Match 2.

Date & Time: July 4, 2022; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Pondicherry.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Pondicherry Siechem Ground is balanced in nature. The surface is expected to benefit both batters and bowlers. Spinners, in particular, are likely to make an impact like they did in the previous season.

Today’s ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnstephy Elumalai is a wicketkeeper-batter from Queens Women. She will be eager to assist with the willow in this game and handles the glovework decently as well, making her an important choice for this match.

Batter

Nandhini Chandrasekaran is a capable batter from Queens Women. She can score valuable runs with the bat and also contribute a couple of overs for her side.

All-rounder

Janaki Ramasamy is a must-pick in the all-rounders for today’s game. She is a vital bowling all-rounder and will definitely be a player to watch out for.

Bowler

Kavisha Elayaperumal C can contribute to both aspects of the game and bring good points to your fantasy team. She will be a valuable addition to Angels Women in the bowling category.

Five best players to pick in ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Rupashrl Selvaperumal (Queens Women).

Reena Thirugnanam (Queens Women).

Kavisha Elayaperumal C (Angels Women).

Janaki Ramasamy (Angels Women).

Soundharya A Arumugan (Queens Women).

Key stats for ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

(Stats from Previous Edition)

Kavisha Elayaperumal C: 85 runs and four wickets.

Soundharya A Arumugan: Five wickets.

Janaki R Ramasamy: Five wickets,

Nandhini Chandrasekaran: 39 runs and four wickets.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnstephy Elumalai, Nandini Chandrasekaran, Bakkialakshmi Murugan, Ramdas Mounika, Amruta Satsangi, Janaki Ramasamy, Reena Thirugnanam S, Rupashri Selvaperumal S, Lathika Babu M, Soundharya A Arumugam, Kavisha Elayaperumal C.

Captain: Kavisha Elayaperumal C | Vice-captain: Nandini Chandrasekaran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnstephy Elumalai, Nandini Chandrasekaran, Roshini N Rajasekaran, Ramdas Mounika, BVV Niharika, Janaki Ramasamy, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Rupashri Selvaperumal S, Sagarikka SK, Soundharya A Arumugam, Kavisha Elayaperumal C.

Captain: Jananki Ramasamy | Vice-captain: Rupashrl Selvaperumal S.

