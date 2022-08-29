ANT vs OEX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Matches 1 and 2

Antwerp (ANT) will take on Ostend Exiles (OEX) in back-to-back ECS T10 Belgium 2022 games at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Monday, August 29. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the ANT vs OEX Dream11 prediction.

The tournament starts on August 29, while the final is scheduled for September 10. Ostend Exiles, Mechelen Eagles CC, Antwerp, Gent, International CC Brussels, Liege, Beveren CC, Ostend CC, Royal Brussels, and Twelve Stars CC are the ten participating teams in the tournament.

Ostend Exiles have a balanced team comprising the likes of Ali- Abbas, Soheel Hussain, Zoheeb Hussain, and Fawad Shinwari. Meanwhile, Antwerp are an inexperienced side.

ANT vs OEX, Match Details

The first and second matches of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 between Antwerp and Ostend Exiles will be played on August 29 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The first game is scheduled for 12.00 pm IST, while the second is scheduled for 02.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ANT vs OEX, Matches 1 & 2, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

Date & Time: August 29, 2022; 12:00 pm IST and 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming: Fancode

ANT vs OEX Pitch Report

The Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen is conducive for batting. The pitch also has something in it for pacers who could find good swing and bounce. Anything between 60-80 could be a par score. The pitch could slow down as the game progresses, allowing spinners to enter the action.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: N/A

Matches Won by Bowling first: N/A

Average 1st innings score: N/A

Average 2nd innings score: N/A

ANT vs OEX Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Antwerp: N/A

Ostend Exiles: N/A

ANT vs OEX Probable Playing XIs

Antwerp injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Antwerp Probable Playing XI

Shaheer Abdul, Abdullah Khogyani, Vadivel Arumugam (wk), Jamie Farmiloe, Sherry Butt, Ilyas Zaheer, Mirwais Sherzad, Burhan Niaz, Shafiullah Zakhel, Qaarab Diwan Ali, Nawaz Khankhel

Ostend Exiles injury/team news

No injury concerns

Ostend Exiles Probable Playing XI

Fawad Shinwari, Sultan Diwan Ali (wk), Raja Waqas Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Faisal Mehmood, Ehsanullah Babar, Zoheeb Hussain, Amin Malikzai, Soheel Hussain, Sohail Kalim, Ali- Abbas

ANT vs OEX Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mirwais Sherzad (26 runs in 5 matches, S.R: 113.04)

Sherzad has scored 26 runs in five games. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Faisal Mehmood (101 runs & 4 wickets in his last 5 matches)

Mehmood is one of Ostend's best players, scoring big runs in the top order. He can take on bowlers from the first ball, making him a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Raja Waqas Ali ( 5 matches, 95 runs and 3 wickets, Average: 23.75 )

Ali is a top all-rounder option for his team, capable of winning games single-handedly for his team. He is one of the better players in the ECN tournament, scoring and contributing with the ball as well. Given his all-around skills, he's a must-have in your ANT vs OEX Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shafiullah Zakhel (5 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 10.85)

Zakhel has been a consistent performer for his team in the ECN tournaments, making good use of his variations and experience. He'a expected to lead the lineup again and is likely to pick up a couple of wickets.

ANT vs OEX match captain and vice-captain choices

Faisal Mehmood

He looked to be in good form with the bat for Ostend Exiles, scoring a fifty against CG in March, and he's also a useful right arm medium-fast bowler. He has a good track record of scoring runs in the top order, and given his batting prowess, he's an excellent choice to captain your fantasy team.

Burhan Niaz

Niaz was sensational with the ball in the previous edition, with batters struggling to pick up his line. His extra pace and slower balls allows him to pick up wickets, making him a good choice for the vice captaincy..

Five Must-picks with player stats for ANT vs OEX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ehsanullah Babar 326 runs & one wicket in 12 games Ilyas Zaheer 109 runs in 6 games Shafiullah Zakhel 39 runs in 8 games Zoheeb Hussain 143 runs and 7 wickets in 10 game Sohail Kalim 251 runs and 20 wickets in 13 games

ANT vs OEX match expert tips 1 and 2 matches

Sohail Kalim is a great all-rounder with a decent record and will be one to keep an eye on throughout the tournament. He's a slow bowler who has performed well in the middle overs. He's our top pick for today's game, based on his stats and abilities.

ANT vs OEX Dream11 Prediction Team, 1 & 2 matches, Head To Head League

ANT vs OEX Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Vadivel Arumugam

Batters: Faisal Mehmood, Ehsanullah Babar, Shaheer Abdul

All-Rounders: Raja Waqas Ali, Zoheeb Hussain, Ilyas Zaheer, Abdullah Khogyani

Bowlers: Amin Malikzai, Shafiullah Zakhel, Sohail Kalim

ANT vs OEX Dream11 Prediction Team, 1 & 2 matches, Grand League

ANT vs OEX Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Vadivel Arumugam

Batters: Faisal Mehmood, Ehsanullah Babar, Shaheer Abdul

All-Rounders: Raja Waqas Ali, Zoheeb Hussain, Ilyas Zaheer, Abdullah Khogyani

Bowlers: Amin Malikzai, Shafiullah Zakhel, Sohail Kalim

