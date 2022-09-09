ANT vs GEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Quarter-final 1

Antwerp (ANT) will take on Gent (GEN) in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Friday, September 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ANT vs GEN Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have been in good form in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 and boast an identical win-loss record of 5-3. While Antwerp finished third in Group A, Gent ended up third in Group B.

ANT vs GEN Match Details, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

The first quarter-final match of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 between Antwerp and Gent will be played on September 9 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The game is set to take place at 12 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ANT vs GEN, 1st Quarter-final, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

Date & Time: September 9th 2022, 12 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming: Fancode

ANT vs GEN Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have regularly racked up big scores here and another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards today. The average first-innings score in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 at the venue is 117 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 23

Matches won by teams bowling first: 17

Average 1st-innings score: 117

Average 2nd-innings score: 104

ANT vs GEN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Antwerp: W, L, W, W, L

Gent: W, L, W, W, W

ANT vs GEN Probable Playing 11 today

Antwerp team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Antwerp Probable playing XI:

Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Zulqarnain Tasawar (wk), Sherry Butt (c), Burhan Niaz, Sherkhan Sherzad, Nawaz Khankhel, Ilyas Zaheer, Mirwais Sherzad, Qaarab Diwan Ali, Tayyab Ali, Sadullah Jabarkhel.

Gent team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Gent Probable playing XI:

Reyhan Faiz, Faisal Khaliq (c), Omid Malik Khel (wk), Hakimi Nangyalay, Sear Malik Khel, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai, Zahid Durani, Saif Rehman, Jabir Syed, Ibrahim Jamali, Waleed Azhar.

Today’s ANT vs GEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Omid Malik Khel (8 matches, 235 runs)

Omid Malik Khel is Gent's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 with 235 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 185.03. He has hit 26 fours and 15 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Faisal Khaliq (7 matches, 112 runs)

Faisal Khaliq has batted decently in the competition, having accumulated 112 runs at a strike rate of 211.32 with the help of 13 sixes and five fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sadullah Jabarkhel (8 matches, 11 wickets)

Sadullah Jabarkhel is yet to fire with the bat, but has been good on the bowling front. He has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.53 in eight games.

Top Bowler Pick

Sherkhan Sherzad (8 matches, 13 wickets)

Sherkhan Sherzad is Antwerp's leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 with 13 wickets in eight matches. He can also come in handy with the bat lower down the order.

ANT vs GEN match captain and vice-captain choices

Reyhan Faiz (8 matches, 99 runs, 14 wickets)

Reyhan Faiz has been in excellent form with the ball, taking 14 wickets in 15 overs across eight games. He has also smashed 99 runs at a strike rate of 170.69.

Sherry Butt (8 matches, 305 runs)

Sherry Butt has amassed 305 runs at an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 222.62. He has smacked 30 fours and 25 sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ANT vs GEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Reyhan Faiz 99 runs & 14 wickets in 8 matches Sherry Butt 305 runs in 8 matches Omid Malik Khel 235 runs in 8 matches Sadullah Jabarkhel 11 wickets in 8 matches Sherkhan Sherzad 13 wickets in 8 matches

ANT vs GEN match expert tips

The ECS T10 Belgium 2022 has been a high-scoring series and the likes of Sherry Butt, Faisal Khaliq, Omid Malik Khel, and Zulqarnain Tasawar could be vital picks for your ANT vs GEN Dream 11 fantasy team as they are capable of consistently hitting boundaries.

ANT vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ANT vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Omid Malik Khel, Zulqarnain Tasawar

Batters: Sherry Butt (vc), Faisal Khaliq, Wahidullah Jabarkhel

All-rounders: Sadullah Jabarkhel, Reyhan Faiz (c)

Bowlers: Tayyab Ali, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai, Saif Rehman, Sherkhan Sherzad

ANT vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ANT vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Omid Malik Khel (vc), Zulqarnain Tasawar

Batters: Sherry Butt, Faisal Khaliq, Hakimi Nangyalay

All-rounders: Burhan Niaz, Sadullah Jabarkhel (c), Reyhan Faiz

Bowlers: Tayyab Ali, Saif Rehman, Sherkhan Sherzad

